345 Days After Losing Parents in Potomac River Crash, American Figure Skater Opens Up on Winter Olympic Dreams

345 days…each day passing with immense pain of losing his parents to the Potomac River Crash, where an American Airlines flight collided with a Black Hawk helicopter. Indeed, the crash that claimed 67 lives, including former world champion pairs skaters Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, also took away the smile that Maxim Naumov always carried on ice.

Now, on Thursday night, in St. Louis, the 24-year-old returned to the US Figure Skating Championships with nothing but magic. To Chopin’s “Nocturne No. 20,” he earned 85.72 points, confirming his place for the Winter Olympics. As reported by Golden Stake on X, Naumov then opened up about his Winter Olympics’ ambition.

“I mean, it’s the ultimate goal. I told my parents and one of our last conversations was exactly about that, and it would mean the actual world for me to do it. So that’s exactly what we’re fighting for. So from when we wake up to when we go to bed every single day, that is my what I think about first thing in the morning and when I shut my eyes,” he said.

