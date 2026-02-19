USA’s Alysa Liu Ends 2 Decade Drought for America With Gold Medal at Milan Olympics

Essentials Inside The Story Alysa Liu's Milan moment was the end of a 24-year wait

Her gold came after walking away from the sport once already

Liu also became a backbone for Team USA

Just a few days ago, Alysa Liu helped Team USA capture a gold medal in the team figure skating event. However, the 20-year-old Californian delivered a free skate of elegance and technical precision that not only secured her the individual gold medal but also finally extinguished a drought that had haunted U.S. women’s figure skating since Sarah Hughes stood atop the podium at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

With her trademark striped hair flowing and a genuine smile illuminating her face, Liu became the first American woman in 24 years to claim Olympic gold in singles skating. However, the entire sequence to this glory was dramatic.

In her short program, Alysa Liu secured third place with 76.59 points, behind Japan’s Ami Nakai and Kaori Sakamoto. Then the Milano MSK-Competition Rink watched her skate perfectly to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park Suite,” which she did with breathtaking precision.

Her performance in the free skate granted her 150.20 points, helping her total score display a staggering 226.79 points. With this score, she was well clear of her Japanese rivals Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai, who placed second and third, respectively.

This Olympic gold medal comes after a journey filled with ups and downs. Indeed, for Liu, this isn’t her first Games. Right after the Beijing Olympics, the American figure skater decided to hang up her skates. She even labelled it as a “selfish” move, but also realized that she wanted to rock on the ice again.

The 2024-25 season saw her comeback, as she explained the reason behind it, stating, “There was nothing more I wanted than to just be with my friends and my family, and skating had nothing to do with that at that point.” And Liu also confirmed her future in the sport.

“So many people ask me if I am going to retire after this year, and I really thought about their question. I cannot imagine not skating in a year. I can’t imagine next year being off the ice,” she said during an interview with Cosmopolitan a month before the 2026 Winter Games.

However, apart from collecting accolades for herself, Liu has also stood out for her fellow American figure skaters when they needed it the most.

Alysa Liu wasn’t going to let her teammate down

The audience has seen enough of Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn throughout the Winter Olympics. They have shared multiple pictures on their social media, with moments showcasing that they enjoy each other’s company.

And following Glenn’s devastating short program, Liu had a straightforward message, stating, “Oh gosh, she’s gone through so much, and she actually worked freaking hard – genuinely such a hard worker – and she’s overcome a lot. I just want her to be happy. That’s all I want. I’ll be seeing her later.”

The broadcast cameras showed a tearful Glenn walking out of the rink following her performance. She was devastated, and Liu knew what her compatriot had gone through in the past days.

Indeed, it wasn’t just performance pressure but external factors like criticism online that came from everywhere. Even if Glenn was a direct competitor to Alysa Liu in the women’s single skating, it didn’t stop her from showing support.