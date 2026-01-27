What Is Alysa Liu’s Ethnicity, Religion & Nationality? Exploring Family Roots and Background

Alysa Liu is a celebrated figure skater who made history by winning U.S. national titles at the remarkably young age of 13. Since then, she has captivated fans with her technical skill and joyful personality. While her performances on the ice are well known, her unique family story and background offer a deeper look into the person behind the athlete.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Where is Alysa Liu from & what is her nationality?

Alysa Liu was born in Clovis, California, and raised in Richmond, located in the San Francisco Bay Area. She grew up training at the Oakland Ice Center, where she began her journey in figure skating at the age of five. Her entire life and competitive career have been based in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

She holds American nationality and has proudly represented Team USA on the world stage. Her accomplishments include competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and winning the gold medal at the 2025 World Championships. Although her father, Arthur Liu, is an immigrant from China, Alysa was born in the U.S. and is an American citizen.

What is Alysa Liu’s ethnicity?

Alysa Liu comes from a diverse, mixed-race background. She is biracial, with her ethnicity being a blend of Chinese and Caucasian heritage. Her father, Arthur Liu, is a Han Chinese immigrant from Sichuan province in southwestern China. He came to the United States as a political refugee after advocating for democracy in his home country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysa’s biological connection to her mother’s side comes from an anonymous egg donor. Her father specifically chose a Caucasian egg donor because he wanted his children to have a multicultural background with a diverse gene pool. Alysa and her four siblings were all born via surrogacy using this method, making her Chinese-American.

Imago Alysa Liu USA, NOVEMBER 8, 2024 – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf : ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2024/25 NHK Trophy Women s Short Program at Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 272711849

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 20-year-old has always embraced her identity. She often speaks with pride about the Chinese food and cultural traditions shared at home, even as she represented the United States on the world stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Alysa Liu’s religion?

When it comes to more personal matters, like religion, Alysa has chosen to keep those details private. Her public presence tends to center on her skating career, life as a student at UCLA, and everyday joys like skiing or hanging out with friends. Though she hasn’t spoken about a specific faith, she’s well known for championing inclusive values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysa has used her platform to speak out on social issues, including strong support for the LGBTQ+ community, which reflects an individual grounded in empathy and equality, even while she keeps her spiritual life her own.