What Is Ilia Malinin’s Ethnicity, Religion & Nationality? Exploring Family Roots and Background

Ilia Malinin has completely revolutionized the world of figure skating. Known to fans as the “Quad God,” he achieved what was once thought to be impossible by becoming the first person in history to land a quadruple Axel in competition. His technical ability is unmatched, and his performances have earned him World Championship titles and a place in the history books.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While his gravity-defying jumps dominate the headlines, his personal background is just as compelling. He comes from a skating dynasty that spans continents and generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is Ilia Malinin from & what is his nationality?

Ilia Malinin is an American national. He was born on December 2, 2004, in Fairfax, Virginia, and was raised in the nearby town of Vienna. He has spent his entire life in the Northern Virginia area. While this region is not typically known as a global hub for figure skating, Ilia had the unique advantage of having world-class coaches right at home.

He has worn the stars and stripes while winning gold medals at the World Championships, the Grand Prix Final, and the U.S. National Championships. Malinin is widely considered the face of American men’s figure skating and is the country’s brightest hope for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Ilia Malinin’s ethnicity?

Ilia Malinin is of Russian ethnicity. His parents, Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov, were both born in Russia during the Soviet era. They were successful professional figure skaters who represented Uzbekistan on the international stage during their competitive careers.

Imago Ilia Malinin USA, DECEMBER 6, 2025 – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf : ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2025 AICHI/NAGOYA Men s Free Skating at IG Arena in Aichi, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_312761606

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His mother, Tatiana, was a highly decorated skater who won the inaugural Four Continents Championship and the 1999 Grand Prix Final. His father, Roman, was a two-time Olympian. Additionally, Ilia’s grandfather, Valery Malinin, was a competitive skater for the Soviet Union and continues to coach skaters in Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of this strong family lineage, Ilia grew up in a household that embraced its Russian culture. He speaks fluent Russian and uses the language to communicate with his parents, who also serve as his primary coaches. This bilingual and bicultural upbringing has given him a unique identity.

He combines the athletic freedom and creativity often associated with American sports with the rigorous technical discipline of the Russian skating school. Ilia has often described himself as a blend of these two worlds, honoring his family’s roots while blazing his own path as an American athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Ilia Malinin’s religion?

Ilia Malinin has kept his religious beliefs private throughout his rise to stardom. Unlike some athletes who openly discuss their faith or credit a higher power after victories, Ilia prefers to keep his spiritual life out of the public eye.

His social media presence and interviews focus almost exclusively on his training, his love for video games, his close relationship with his parents, and his ambitious goals for the future. As of now, there is no public record or confirmation regarding his specific religious affiliation. He lets his skating speak for itself, maintaining a boundary between his professional achievements and his private life.