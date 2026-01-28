What Is Nathan Chen Doing Now? All About His Girlfriend, Net Worth, Parents, Ethnicity & More

Nathan Chen is widely known as one of the greatest figure skaters in history. Often called the Quad King, he changed the sport forever by becoming the first skater to land five different types of quadruple jumps in a single competition. His incredible skills on the ice led him to win a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. And if you thought that was it, wait until you see what he has in store.

What is Nathan Chen doing now in 2026?

Back in August 2025, Nathan Chen told the Los Angeles Times that he was stepping away from the intense world of competitive figure skating. He further confirmed that he would not compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. Instead of training for another gold medal, he has shifted his focus entirely to his education and future career.

After graduating from Yale University with a degree in Statistics and Data Science, Chen is now pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor. He is currently preparing for medical school. This marks a major change in his life as he moves from the ice rink to the world of medicine.

Although he is no longer competing, he stays connected to the skating world through occasional exhibitions and mentorship, but his main goal is to succeed in the medical field.

Does Nathan Chen have a girlfriend?

Nathan Chen has always been very private about his romantic life. Over the years, there have been rumors linking him to fellow skaters like his close friend Mariah Bell, but he has never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship with her or anyone else.

Getty BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 20: Nathan Chen of Team United States skates during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition on day sixteen of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

He often speaks about the importance of his friendships in the skating community, but keeps his dating life out of the spotlight. As of now, there is no confirmed information about him having a girlfriend.

What is Nathan Chen’s net worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Nathan Chen has an estimated net worth of around $4 million. He built this wealth through his successful career as a top-tier athlete. A significant portion of his earnings came from prize money won at major events like the World Championships and the Grand Prix Finals.

In addition to prize money, the 26-year-old has earned a lot through sponsorships. He has worked with major global brands such as Nike, Toyota, Visa, Panasonic, and OMEGA. He also added to his income by writing a memoir titled One Jump at a Time: My Story, which gave fans a look into his journey to success.

Who are Nathan Chen’s parents?

Nathan Chen is the son of Zhidong Chen and Hetty Wang. Both of his parents are Chinese immigrants who moved to the United States in their twenties. They played a huge role in his success by teaching him the value of hard work and making many sacrifices to support his dreams.

His mother, Hetty, was especially important in his skating career. She would often drive him long distances for training and managed his busy schedule so he could balance skating along with ballet and gymnastics. His father, Zhidong, is a research scientist, which inspired Nathan’s own love for science. Nathan is the youngest of five children and grew up with two brothers and two sisters who also pursued impressive academic and professional paths.

What is Nathan Chen’s ethnicity and cultural background?

Nathan Chen is of Chinese ethnicity. He was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. His parents instilled in him a strong appreciation for his heritage.

Reuters 2022 Beijing Olympics – Figure Skating – Men Single Skating – Free Skating – Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China – February 10, 2022. Nathan Chen of the United States in action. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

He has spoken openly about how much he looked up to Asian American skaters like Michelle Kwan and Kristi Yamaguchi when he was growing up. Further, Nathan made history as the first Asian American male to win an Olympic gold medal in men’s singles figure skating. This achievement has made him an important role model for the Asian American community.

What are Nathan Chen’s biggest career achievements?

Nathan Chen’s career is filled with historic moments that place him among the legends of the sport. His biggest achievement was winning the Olympic gold medal in men’s singles at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also helped Team USA win a silver medal in the team event in 2022 and a bronze medal in 2018.

Beyond the Olympics, he dominated the skating world for years. He is a three-time World Champion, having won consecutive titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021. He also won six straight U.S. National Championships from 2017 to 2022 and holds world records for the highest scores in the short program and free skate, proving his unmatched skill under the current judging system.

What are Nathan Chen’s future plans?

Nathan Chen’s future is now focused on medicine. With his degree from Yale in hand, he is working hard to become a physician. He has shown a strong interest in fields like genetics and cardiology, inspired by his father’s work as a scientist. While his days of winning medals on the ice are over, he is applying the same discipline and dedication to his new goal of helping others as a doctor.