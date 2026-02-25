Where To Watch Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, and More USA Stars After Milan Olympics?

USA’s biggest skating stars were on display at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Milan. The skating team garnered eight medals in total, four of which were gold. After the hardcore competitive segment, it’s time to move on to the entertainment side of sports. That’s where Stars on Ice takes the center stage.

Stars on Ice is a premier skating tour featuring Olympic, World, and National champions. Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin, Madison Chock & Evan Bates, Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito, Jason Brown, and many more will be a part of this elite cast. Here’s all there is to know about it:

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to find Stars on Ice this spring

The tour was founded by Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton in 1986. Since then, the tour has won three Emmy Awards and an ACE cable award for best sports spectacle. Stars on the Ice is a marquee event on the calendar, touring across the USA, Canada, and Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Spring tour starts on April 16 and will go till May 31. The Canada tour will be directed and choreographed by four-time world champion Kurt Browning and will even feature Canadian legends like Elvis Stojko.

Tickets are available on their website. They cover almost 41 cities across three countries, including 26 in the USA, 13 in Canada, and 2 in Japan. This includes major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Osaka, and Tokyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Fans can also buy special passes to meet their favorite stars. These passes are called “Stargazer” passes, which give them access to a meet & greet post-show and pre-show warm-ups and Q&A sessions. People who cannot reach the arenas can tune in on their TVs and stream it on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

The tour, apart from being a spectacle for the fans and creative liberty for the athletes, serves as a revenue-generating machine for the skaters in the off-season. Unlike other team sports, there are no leagues or other events that give the athletes big contracts. Therefore, money from this tour gives them enough resources to prepare for big competitions like the World Championships and Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s explore what other ventures the skating stars Ilia Malinin, Alysa Leu, and Madison Chock & Evan Bates would be up to after the Olympic triumph, apart from the Stars on Ice.

Where does Ilia Malinin begin his Redemption Arc?

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old skating sensation delivered gold for Team USA in the figure skating team event. He did five quadruple jumps and executed a historic backflip on the ice. Malinin was expected to replicate his heroics in the free skating event as well, but faltered twice and finished 8th overall with 264.49 points.

After a disappointing performance in the free skating event, Malinin will be looking at his redemption arc at the World Championships in Prague (March 23-29). He would be defending his world title and aiming to claim his third consecutive gold at that event. Before that, he will be participating in the Art on Ice event in Zurich (February 26-28).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The individual loss has been very heavy for the American, which was clearly visible in his performance at the Exhibition Gala on February 21. Dressed in casual attire, he performed the song “Fear,” portraying mental health issues and fighting the “invisible battles.”

This setback gives him a clear pathway to come back strong with extra motivation at the 2030 Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysa Liu’s double gold celebration and road ahead

The youngest US women’s National champion made her mark at the Winter Olympics. Alysa Liu won both the women’s singles and the team event. Her individual gold was recorded as the first American woman’s Olympic singles title since 2002.

The 20-year-old delivered the season’s best free skate and secured a total of 226.79 points. After a historic campaign in Milan, Liu has no aim to relax. She will be competing at the World Championships in Prague, aiming to become the first American woman since Michelle Kwan in 2001 to win back-to-back world titles.

Alysa is even a student at UCLA, studying psychology. Therefore, she would even devote a significant amount of time to completing her academics.

Madison Chock & Evan Bates aiming for 2034 Home Olympics

The ice dance veterans Madison Chock and Evan Bates secured a team gold and individual silver at Milano Cortina 2026. They scored 224.39, missing gold by barely 1.4 points in a final that sparked judging controversy.

Many thought that this would be their last Olympics. When the duo was asked about the same, they replied that they are aiming for the 2034 Olympics.

Their participation in the World Championship remains uncertain, even though they are listed in the competition. They would definitely be staring at the Stars on Ice beginning April 16 in Estero, Florida.

Chock and Bates, aged 33 and 37, respectively. In 2034, it would be difficult for them to score a gold at their home turf. But if you wanna back someone to achieve that feat, it’s none other than three-time Olympic champions.

Beyond competition, both skaters have shown their interest in coaching and choreography. Married in June 2024, they have also hinted at giving importance to personal life after skating for almost a decade together.

The Stars on Ice might be a regular thing for the duo. While for others, it’s the start of redemption arcs and a celebration of the art form. Milan might be over, but the show continues starring Team USA’s biggest skating stars at the iconic event.