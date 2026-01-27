Who Are Alysa Liu’s Parents & Siblings? Everything to Know About Her Family

Alysa Liu is one of the most talented American figure skaters of her generation. She is a two-time U.S. national champion the reigning World Champion and the reigning Grand Prix champion.

She made history when she became the youngest woman to win the U.S. title at just 13 years old. Fans love her for her amazing skills on the ice, like being the first American woman to land a difficult quadruple jump in a competition. And her family story is just as special as her feats on the ice.

Who is Alysa Liu’s father?

Alysa’s father is Arthur Liu. He is a dedicated single dad and a successful lawyer who lives in Oakland, California. He was born in a small mountain village in Sichuan, China. Arthur had a very brave and difficult journey to the United States.

In the late 1980s, Arthur was a college student in China studying English literature. During that time, he became very involved in protests for democracy. After the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989, he helped organize demonstrations.

Because of his activism, the government put him on a wanted list. He had to flee China as a political refugee to stay safe. He moved to the United States when he was 25 years old and eventually settled in the Bay Area.

Alysa Liu USA, DECEMBER 7, 2025 – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf : ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2025 AICHI/NAGOYA Exhibition at IG Arena in Aichi, Japan.

When he first arrived in California, Arthur worked in a Chinese restaurant to earn money while he went to law school. Today, he has his own law practice. He played a huge role in Alysa’s skating career. He introduced her to the sport when she was five years old because he was a big fan of figure skater Michelle Kwan.

He managed her training schedule and even came up with strict rules to help her practice hard. He also protected her during the 2022 Beijing Olympics when there were security concerns because of his past in China.

Who is Alysa Liu’s mother?

Alysa Liu has a unique birth story that was made possible by modern science. She and all her siblings were born through in vitro fertilization or IVF. This process used anonymous egg donors and surrogate mothers. Because of this, Alysa does not have a relationship with a biological mother in the traditional way since the donors are anonymous.

However, Alysa does have a mother figure in her life named Yan Qingxin, who goes by Mary. Mary was married to Arthur when Alysa was born. She acted as Alysa’s legal guardian and helped raise the children. Even though Arthur and Mary eventually got divorced, she is still a close part of the family. The children love her and call her Mom.

Who are Alysa Liu’s siblings?

Alysa Liu is the oldest child in a big and busy family. Her father always wanted a large family, so Alysa grew up with four younger siblings. She has a younger sister named Selina and a set of triplets named Joshua, Justin, and Julia. Even though she is famous around the world, at home she is just the big sister in a lively house full of kids.

What is Alysa Liu’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Alysa Liu comes from a diverse background. Her father Arthur Liu is of Chinese ethnicity and holds American nationality. He became a U.S. citizen after moving here from the Sichuan province in China. Alysa’s biological mother was an anonymous egg donor who was white.

Arthur specifically chose white egg donors because he wanted his children to have a multicultural heritage. This makes Alysa biracial as she is Chinese-American. She is proud of her background and represents the United States in competitions while also honoring her father’s roots.

How has Alysa Liu’s family supported her career?

Arthur Liu has been the most important support for Alysa’s career. He acted as both her father and her manager. From the very beginning, he was involved in her daily routine. He would drive her to the skating rink very early in the morning and travel with her to competitions all over the world. He took care of everything off the ice, like finding coaches, handling money, and talking to the media. This allowed Alysa to focus only on her skating.

The family also kept her safe. During the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Arthur could not go with her because of his history as a political activist in China. He worked with the FBI to make sure Alysa was safe while she competed.

Her siblings also helped by making her life feel normal. Alysa has said in interviews that growing up in a house with four siblings made her outgoing because she was always talking to people from a young age.