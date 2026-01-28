Jordan Chiles’ Perfect 10 Sparks Special Message From Century-Old American Company

While many wondered if Jordan Chiles’ iconic Prince floor routine could be topped, Chiles swiftly laid those doubts to rest as she scored a perfect 10 on floor with her new routine in UCLA’s victory over Michigan State. But after the meet, Chiles’ new collaboration made her performance even more unforgettable.

Just a few days later, Chiles was involved in a dance swap with a legendary American dance company: The Rockettes, which started in 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Known for their precise high-kick moves and a long history of performances, the Rockettes recently uploaded a video on Instagram of their collaboration. While the dancers taught Chiles some “precision tap,” they in turn performed some of Chiles’ new floor choreography that’s set to a medley of Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, and Tina Turner.

“It’s a 10 for us ✨ Congratulations to our friend @jordanchiles for setting the nation’s highest all-around score and earning herself another perfect 10 on floor!” read the caption.

Of course this isn’t the first time Jordan Chiles has explored other dance opportunities.

Last year, she joined Dancing With the Stars Season 34, partnered with professional dancer Ezra Sosa, competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. During the early weeks, Jordan Chiles learned different dance styles week by week, from quicksteps to tangos to jives.

As the season progressed, Chiles climbed the leaderboard. In the semifinals, she and Sosa earned a perfect 30/30 for their Argentine tango. Even in the season finale, Chiles delivered a freestyle routine widely praised as one of the best in DWTS history. However, Chiles and Sosa finished third overall, leaving a lasting impression on both judges and viewers.

That experience, however, would soon influence her UCLA performances.

Jordan Chiles keeps hitting perfect 10s and chasing what’s next

On January 25, Jordan Chiles was named Big Ten Conference Gymnast of the Week for the fourth consecutive week. And this happened after she posted the top all-around score in the nation, 39.875, in UCLA’s dual meet win at Michigan State.

Her individual scores were impressive: 9.975 on vault, 9.950 on uneven bars, 9.950 on balance beam, and a perfect 10 on floor. That flawless floor routine was made possible, in part, by her experience on DWTS, which she said “definitely helped” the conception of her new routine.

Being around talented dancers broadened her repertoire of dance styles and helped her see which elements could be added to her routine, according to BJ Das, associate head coach and choreographer of the Bruins.

She’s like a sponge,” Das said. “She learns quickly, observes everything, and really takes in the world around her.” Jordan Chiles herself reflected on her perfect 10, saying, “The scores are the scores. This is the beginning of the process of the judges getting back into the flow of things…”

Of course, the perfect score was also a team effort. Junior Katelyn Rosen scored 9.850, while senior Ciena Alipio and freshman Tiana Sumanasekera also scored 9.850. Together, these helped UCLA post a 49.450 on floor, the team’s highest event score of the season and a key factor in their win.

Looking ahead, it won’t be a surprise if we see Jordan Chiles hit her next perfect 10. The Bruins’ next meet is on Friday, January 30, 2026, when they will host Washington in Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles.

Interestingly, Chiles will also be introducing a new comic book connected to her gymnastics career, titled SWAG PATROL: Mindset. So, if one thing is for sure, it’s that Jordan Chiles isn’t slowing down anytime soon.