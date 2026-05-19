World Gymnastics Clear Russian Athletes as Olympic Sports Reverse Restrictions

Just weeks after World Aquatics triggered global debate by bringing Russian and Belarusian athletes fully back into competition, gymnastics has now taken the same step. For the first time in four years, Russian gymnasts will no longer compete as neutrals. Instead, stars like Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova are now on course to return to the international stage officially representing Russia once again.

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On May 18, the International Gymnastics Federation Executive Committee confirmed that “all restrictions applicable” on Russian and Belarusian athletes have been lifted with immediate effect. The decision ends the emergency rules introduced in February 2022.

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In Russia, the decision was quickly welcomed. Russian Gymnastics Federation president Oleg Belozerov thanked FIG president Morinari Watanabe for what he called a “constructive approach and support for the principles of open international sport”.

Imago 22nd March 2025, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England British Gymnastics Championships Day 3 Jessica Gadirova of Aylesbury Gymnastics Academy mounts the beam PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12764641 RogerxEvans

Next, attention moves to the 2026 World Gymnastics Championships in October. After all, this works as a qualification event for the 2028 Olympic Games. Because of this, Russia’s return could strongly affect competition after years away from full international events.

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Three Tokyo gold medalists—Melnikova, Listunova, Urazova—are now eligible to compete under Russia’s flag. Listunova has already signaled her return, winning uneven bars at the 2026 Russian Cup.

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With these recent decisions, Russia could once again become a major force heading into the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. We have already seen how competitive they can be. At the 2020 Summer Olympics, despite the Russian team competing under the Russian Olympic Committee, they won two gold medals and a total of 10 medals. After that, they were excluded from the 2024 Summer Olympics cycle, which makes their comeback even more closely watched now.

However, the decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags comes closely after a similar move by World Aquatics, which has already sparked strong criticism across the sporting world.

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World Aquatics move triggers backlash as countries push back on Russian return

Back in April, World Aquatics announced that it had lifted previous restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes in aquatic sports. At the same time, the federation did not remove all controls. Athletes are still required to pass standard anti-doping tests and background checks before being cleared to compete internationally.

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Even so, the decision instantly created a strong reaction. Countries like Norway and Poland have openly opposed hosting events where Russian and Belarusian athletes compete.

Polish Olympic Committee president Radosław Piesiewicz Jedrzejczak said they are still unsure about hosting future events. He explained, “I don’t know what the global political situation will be then. If there is still a war going on just across our border, then we as Poland will not organize such an event with the participation of Russians.”

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Because of this pressure, European Aquatics has also pushed back on timing. Instead of accepting immediate implementation, it has asked for the full changes to be delayed until 1 September 2026.

At the same time, other sports have already moved in a different direction. The International Judo Federation lifted its ban last November. While the International Paralympic Committee also removed its suspension earlier including at the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

As a result, international sport is now divided. Some federations are fully restoring participation while others continue to delay or maintain restrictions.