Leanne Wong’s Former Club Rocked by Major USA Gymnastics Sanction After Coaches’ Suspension

April 6, 2025, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, US: LEANNE WONG in action during the competition held at the Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Tuscaloosa US – ZUMAs146 20250406_fap_s146_074 Copyright: xAmyxSandersonx

Great American Gymnastics Express, or GAGE, once harbored champions like Leanne Wong, who took their first steps toward international glory at the academy located in Blue Springs, Missouri. However, this institution that helped many generations of elite athletes now faces an existential crisis.

Journalist Caroline Price reported on X, stating, “USA Gymnastics has confirmed with me that they have terminated GAGE’s (Great American Gymnastics Express) membership effective immediately, citing alleged noncompliance with #SafeSport suspensions…” The entire turmoil began in December 2025, when founding coach AI Fong and his wife and fellow coach, Armine Barutyan, were suspended for alleged physical and emotional misconduct.

“It was gut-wrenching. When the allegations came up and then the suspension, it’s completely 180 from who we really are,” Fong said, during an interview with KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively. The announcement was confirmed in an official letter to parents on Wednesday.

According to USA Gymnastics, GAGE allegedly failed to comply with the terms of these suspensions. The gym designated longtime general manager Karla Grimes as the new club owner, whom SafeSport eventually suspended on February 12. Then, coach Tiffany Davenport was assigned the role, and on February 18, she faced the same fate.

But what did the letter convey to the parents?

“USAG previously notified GAGE of allegations of non-compliance with USAG Club Membership terms and conditions and the SafeSport Code, specifically in complying with the suspensions imposed by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Despite receiving notice and opportunity to comply, GAGE has been alleged to have continued to violate the terms of these suspensions. As a result, GAGE’s membership with USAG has been terminated effective immediately.”

The consequences of this suspension are massive. Currently, many young gymnasts are training at GAGE, but from March 2, they will be ineligible to compete in any USA Gymnastics-sanctioned events.

As reported by the Kansas City Star, Leanne Wong’s former club had a straightforward response for the parents who are concerned for their kids, stating, “You may see conversations online or hear bits of information about organizational matters connected to the competitive side of gymnastics. We understand that can feel unsettling, especially when it involves something your child loves.”

They added, “We know trust is built through consistency, and that’s exactly what we’re committed to right now — showing up, keeping programs running smoothly, and caring for the community that has grown here over so many years. If you’ve been part of GAGE or Bump City for any length of time, you already know what matters here — consistency, care, and kids first.”

However, controversy also surrounded the founding coach earlier in his career.

This isn’t the first time for Leanne Wong’s former gymnastics club

For Leanne Wong, who competed for the University of Florida and remains on the U.S. national team, GAGE is the place where her journey began. However, the facility has always been shrouded in controversy.

In 1988, Julissa Gomez was paralyzed, as she broke her neck in a vaulting accident in Japan. She passed away three years later after falling into a coma because of a hospital error.

Years after Gomez’s unfortunate passing, in 1994, Christy Henrich died of organ failure caused by anorexia nervosa at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. According to reports, the gymnast took the criticisms to heart, which made her choose unhealthy eating habits to lose weight.

While there have been talents like Leanne Wong, Aleah Finnegan, and Brenna Dowell, the program has been in the shadows of such tragic incidents, especially those that circled around coach AI Fong.