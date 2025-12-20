After PETA’s Letter to Simone Biles, Dog Breeder Issues Emotional Plea Citing Trauma

After Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens welcomed a Doberman puppy into their family, they found themselves in the crosshairs of backlash. Shortly after photos of the puppy were shared on social media, PETA accused Biles of animal cruelty, citing that the dog’s ears were surgically cropped. The situation ballooned as attention quickly turned from Biles to the breeder, who is now also under intense criticism.

The puppy was purchased from Regal Empire Dobermans, owned by breeder William Regal. And just recently, Regal spoke to TMZ about the whole controversy. Regal, who has spent over ten years in the breeding business, opened up about the toll the backlash has taken on him.

The breeder revealed that he had received death threats over what he says is a long-standing and legal practice in the United States. “This is a procedure done by licensed veterinarians,” Regal said. “It’s common practice.”

In the U.S., tail docking and ear cropping are unrestricted and aren’t currently prohibited by any federal laws. They are usually controlled at the state level, primarily dictating that they be performed by a vet.

As Regal further explained, tail docking is often done because a Doberman’s long tail can break easily and cause serious pain. However, veterinary and animal welfare groups don’t consider this a medically supported reason. The American Veterinary Medical Association, states that tail docking and ear cropping aren’t medically indicated and do not provide health benefits.

Regal, on the other hand, believes that ear cropping helps prevent medical issues like hematomas and may reduce the risk of injury if the dog is attacked by other animals. But veterinary organizations see these procedures as cosmetic, with inherent risks. Despite the criticism, Regal says he never expected the reaction to become so personal.

While he insists he has no desire to fight with PETA or critics, he believes the threats against him and the harsh treatment toward Biles and Owens have crossed a line. “She’s done nothing wrong,” Regal said, “I haven’t done anything wrong either.”

He added that Biles was merely seeking a protective companion as the Doberman Pinscher breed is protective, guarding, and intelligent. However, the issue is twofold; the cosmetic procedures performed on the puppy and the way in which Biles and Owens acquired it.

The controversy behind Simone Biles’ new canine companion

It all started with a simple photo. On December 16, 2025, Regal Empire Dobermans shared a picture of Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, with their new Doberman puppy. PETA – one of the biggest animal rights organizations noticed its cropped ears and quickly sent a letter to the Olympic gold medalist.

PETA wrote: “We were stunned when we saw you purchased a dog from a breeder, and judging from the comments online, we weren’t alone. Then you went another step further and had the puppy’s ears chopped off?”

“Ear cropping is excruciatingly painful and, as cruel as it sounds, permanently disfiguring them for no reason other than to achieve a certain look. Dogs love us just the way we are – the very least we can do is return the favor and never subject them to mutilation surgeries like the one your new puppy endured.”

On social media, PETA reinforced its position, writing, “Simone Biles could’ve gone for gold by adopting, instead, she fueled the homeless animal crisis by getting a dog, whose ears were cut off, from a breeder. Imagine what it’s like to work in a shelter, agonizing every second about the flood of animals coming in and working tirelessly to try and find homes for those who fill cages, only to see someone of your popularity and influence posing for a breeder’s Instagram page.”

They further added, “It’s simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need.”

Ear cropping, PETA says, is not just cosmetic; it causes intense pain and can have lasting psychological effects on puppies. It is typically performed when puppies are 8 to 12 weeks old.

Regardless, Simone Biles has become a lightning rod for a national conversation on breeding practices and animal welfare.