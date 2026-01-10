Ahead of Key NFL Game, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes Flaunt Iconic Symbol Showing True Team Allegiance

We know Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, support a number of sports teams, including the New Jersey Devils and, of course, Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates. Well, now the pair have just made their NFL allegiance crystal clear ahead of a pivotal playoff matchup.

Recently, Dunne shared an Instagram story featuring Skenes holding a large yellow and black towel. For those unfamiliar, it was the famous “Terrible Towel, the iconic symbol of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the same post, fellow Pirates pitching prospect Bubba Chandler was also there, sitting on a chair, and gave a thumbs-up. Interestingly, Livvy’s white Golden Retriever, Roux, was also in that post. Dunne captioned the post: “We like ’em big @steelers.”

The post also seems to wink at a previous Steelers Instagram post featuring a smaller Terrible Towel being opened by a bird, with the caption: “A little birdie told me HERE WE GO.”

The Terrible Towel itself is more than just a piece of cloth. Created in 1975 by sports broadcaster Myron Cope, it’s waved by fans at games to show support, energize the crowd, and celebrate Steelers pride.

And as we know, this year is especially meaningful for Steelers fans: the team has clinched a playoff spot, and this season marks the 50th anniversary of the Terrible Towel. And now the Steelers will play in the NFL Wild Card round of the 2025-26 playoffs on January 12, 2026, with celebrations around the towel going strong in the city of Pittsburgh.

It would be a shock if we see Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes at that game, but for them, it’s never really just about sports; It’s about being together.

How Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes make time for each other through every game

Ever since Olivia Dunne graduated in December 2024 with her interdisciplinary degree, she’s been making the most of every chance to support her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, and his baseball career. Despite their busy schedules, Olivia has regularly shown up at Pittsburgh Pirates games.

Among her more famous appearances was a game at Citi Field against the New York Mets in May of 2025, where she enjoyed herself with friends and shared playful clips of Paul striking out batters and making key catches. But tehir support is not limited to regular-season play only.

Even at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Olivia Dunne and Paul made headlines when the couple arrived together on a private jet. But wait… at the same time, Dunne didn’t forget to cheer for her hometown team!

Dunne is from New Jersey, where she started her gymnastics career. And most recently, she, along with Paul, attended the New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres NHL game. And even as of early January 2026, the two were spotted in Buffalo taking part in NFL activities leading up to the Bills vs. Jets game, proving no sport is safe from the two in terms of fandom.

Whether it’s baseball, hockey, or football, Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes know very well to make time for each other despite busy schedules.