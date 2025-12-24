American Gymnastics Coaches Set to Appeal Against Suspensions While Sharing an Update

After decades of coaching elite gymnasts, Al Fong and Armine Barutyan of GAGE gymnastics were suspended by SafeSport due to allegations of misconduct. Though the investigation began in 2020, it only concluded recently, with SafeSport handing Fong a 5-year suspension and his wife, Barutyan, a 1-year suspension. But according to the latest update, the couple are not accepting it so easily.

GAGE announced its objection to the ruling in a statement released on December 23. It reads: “While we fully support the mission of SafeSport and the importance of creating healthy, safe training environments for athletes, we are deeply disappointed by this outcome and respectfully disagree with the findings,” read their statement.

GAGE also cast doubts on the process, writing, “These determinations were made without eyewitness testimony and through a committee-based process. We believe the decision does not fairly reflect the full record or context, and we intend to exercise our right to arbitration.”

“Our focus remains on athlete safety, the well-being of our gym community, and ensuring that this matter is addressed through the proper legal channels,” continued the statement. “Out of respect for the process, we will not be commenting further at this time.” It appears they are preparing to appeal the allegations, though the window to do so is limited.

According to SafeSport rules, the coaches had five days to request arbitration—which they intend to—where an independent arbitrator will decide whether the sanctions stand. The process is a “mini-trial” of sorts, according to Forbes, where both sides can make opening and closing statements, submit evidence, and request witnesses, much like an actual trial.

Fong and Barutyan will remain blocked from all sanctioned events for the duration of this arbitration, unless they petition for and are granted a ‘stay,’ which is a temporary pause.

In addition to the appeal, big questions now hang over the gym’s future. Who is going to run GAGE? USA Gymnastics spelled out one key policy about regarding such cases:

“In the event that the owner of a member club is suspended, the club must submit a transfer of ownership to a USA Gymnastics member in good standing.”

Behind Al Fong and Armine Barutyan’s suspensions from the sport

The investigation into Al Fong and Armine Barutyan stretches back to at least June 2020 and commenced after multiple former gymnasts and their families came forward, amounting to roughly 40 allegations of abuse, some dating as far back as the early 2000s.

While the families were upset about the slow pace of investigation, GAGE continued operating, with Barutyan even serving as head coach for the USA gymnastics team at the Junior World Championships just last month.

But after the SafeSport decision, Fong has been suspended until December 22, 2030, while his wife, Barutyan, a former Soviet gymnast hailing from Armenia, was handed a one-year suspension.

The husband and wife duo who have been running GAGE since 1979 have been listed as “Suspended from all contact” on the Centralized Disciplinary Database.

Should the initial ruling stand, Fong and Barutyan will be prohibited from coming into contact with athletes, USA Gymnastics Member Clubs, and USA Gymnastics Members, along with sanctioned events for the duration of the suspension.

As the gymnastics world waits and watches, Fong and Barutyan’s fates remain uncertain.