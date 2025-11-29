Amid Men’s Gymnastics’ Rising Struggle in NCAA, Oklahoma State Unveils $12 Million Renovation

Back in 1981, there were 59 Division I men’s gymnastics programs under the NCAA. Forty-four years later, only 12 remain, a staggering 79.6% collapse. If that decline wasn’t alarming enough, Ohio State University deepened the crisis last year by cutting athletic scholarships for men’s gymnastics. But amid the sport’s downward collegiate spiral, Oklahoma State University has finally delivered a rare bright spot for male gymnasts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Oklahoma State University just unveiled the newly renovated Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center, a true state-of-the-art complex for men’s gymnastics, which cost $12 million. Aesthetically, the renovation hits the mark. The red-maroon and white color palette blends seamlessly throughout the gym, giving it a striking and modern look, with a brand-new entry lobby and a new team suites that include a locker room and lounge.

It was a welcome update in a time when negativity has surrounded men’s gymnastics. The previous year, Ohio State’s cancellation of scholarships hit so hard that Stephan Nedoroscik stepped in to publicly address the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ohio State removing athletic scholarships from Men’s Gymnastics. Yet again, another step backwards for MGYM. With the success of current and former NCAA gymnasts at the Olympics you’d think NCAA programs would be excited for the upcoming season, not stripping away opportunities.”

A year ago, the outlook was bleak, but things have shifted notably since then, especially with House v. NCAA dominating headlines. A settlement finally received approval on June 6 earlier this year. Under its terms, the NCAA has agreed to pay approximately $2.8 billion in back damages to student-athletes over the next 10 years for any athletes who competed from 2016 onward, marking one of the most significant financial reckonings in collegiate sports history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the terms of the settlement, Division I schools will be allowed to directly share revenue with athletes. Each school can pay but only up to a certain limit that starts at about $20.5 million per school in 2025-26, as per ESPN and will increase in each year of the 10-year deal. The cap is designed to keep spending in check while schools begin distributing revenue to athletes.

That’s not all: there are more positive report from universities regarding the sport as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Investment commitments after House v. NCAA

Oklahoma State University is not the only one across the nation; many top institutions are stepping up their investment game. First Ohio State shut down the scholarship-cut rumors with the launch of their state-of-the-art Project 36 program, guaranteeing full funding for all 36 varsity sports.

In addition to that, Illinois, which was witnessing a reduction in scholarships, has now received support from its Athletic Director

ADVERTISEMENT

Head Coach Daniel Ribeiro expressed, “Administration has told us that Illinois Men’s Gymnastics is SAFE! Not only have we been given the okay but all scholarships have been returned to the program, so expect a BIG recruiting year for the Illini in 2025!”

University of Nebraska-Lincoln has voiced the same confidence. They have made a significant investment in gymnastics with a massive $14 million facility back in 2020. Recently, Athletic Director Troy Dannen has made it crystal clear that they are not chopping any sports or scholarships: “The only thing that’s absolute that I’ve told our coaches is we’re not cutting scholarships, and we’re not cutting sports.”

These examples show that major universities are actively working to protect men’s gymnastics. With the sport entering a new NCAA era, another shift is coming. Its future will depend on targeted investments, roster management, and continued institutional support. If schools stay committed, men’s gymnastics can stabilize and grow.