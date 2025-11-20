“Crying Very Hard”: Gymnastics Community in Tears as Decorated NCAA Star Bids Farewell to the Sport

Ending her collegiate career as the most decorated gymnast in Cal’s history, Mya Lauzon leaves as one of the greatest Golden Bears to have ever competed. A four-time WCGA All-American, she secured her second straight NCAA balance beam bronze with a stunning 9.95 score and became one of only two gymnasts to earn All-ACC honors in all five disciplines. Her mindset stayed sharp throughout, “We want to keep climbing.. doesn’t mean we want to just settle for less.” After nearly a decade, Lauzon has finally decided to step away from the gym, closing a legacy few can rival.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lauzon shared a series of photographs tracing her evolution—from a bright-eyed young gymnast to a polished collegiate standout. It was an emotional endeavor for her, a moment of looking back on a 15-year journey that had been nothing short of phenomenal, built on dreams, discipline, and unwavering belief.

In the caption, the athlete expressed, “Reflecting back on my gymnastics journey, I have nothing but gratitude. For the sport itself for being my ticket to an education. For every coach that dedicated their time and energy into shaping me into the athlete I became. For my teammates who made the journey worthwhile and gave me a reason to show up every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mya Lauzon (@mya.lauzon) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She further added, “For my parents who pulled so many strings and sacrificed everything to get me here. And for @calwgym for giving me a family away from family and showing me what it means to compete for something bigger than myself.” This season, the CalBears standout walked out of the ACC Women’s Gymnastics Championships with a triple crown.

In addition to that, she shared the top spot in the all-around with a sharp 39.625, matched the winning mark on balance beam with a 9.90, and split first place on floor after dropping a crisp 9.95. The gymnast also earned the prestigious honour of being crowned Conference Gymnast of the Year. As per her official profile, Lauzon recorded the second-highest NCAAA all-around score of 39.775 on two occasions (January 20 vs UW, and another meet in March) during her collegiate career. As the athlete ends her career in spectacular fashion, fans have stepped forward to celebrate her legacy. Let’s take a look at what they have to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mya Lauzon’s retirement announcement leaves many teary-eyed

2024 National Champion and former LSU standout Annie Catherine jumped into the Instagram comments to salute Mya’s remarkable career, writing, “So proud of you!” Fans were just as emotional. One supporter admitted she couldn’t hold back her tears, commenting, “Mya’s retirement post and with Scott Street as the soundtrack too, how did anyone expect me not to cry is the question…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Gymnastics insider Olivia Karas echoed the heartbreak, confessing, “I did not expect to sob this evening but, alas, here we are.” Tahoma Senior standout Brooke Donabedian also couldn’t contain her emotions, saying, “I am crying very hard🥹 so so proud of you my ❤❤” And to top it off, teammate Emi Watterson delivered the most heartfelt goodbye of all: “I’m so lucky to have called you my teammate.”

After a decade of her career, the gymnast concluded her collegiate journey as the most decorated gymnast in Cal history. Throughout the regular season, the gymnast finished inside the top 25 nationally in every event. Concluding her season and career on such a high note, the gymnast looks forward to what the future has to offer. “Gymnastics you were oh so good to me. I’m PROUD to be a golden bear & cheers to the most fulfilling 15 years,” said the gymnast at the end.