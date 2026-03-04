“Disappointing”: Gymnastics World Slams Iowa State AD Over Reason Behind Shut Down

Iowa State University has long been a quiet producer of gymnastics talent. Over the decades, Cyclone gymnasts have claimed NCAA titles, earned All-America honors, and built a legacy in the country’s college sports scene. Yet that history now stands abruptly halted, and the gymnastics world is reeling after Athletics Director Jamie Pollard announced the program’s discontinuation.

“The reason for that decision was the result of some unresolvable conflicts amongst individual student-athletes, members of the coaching staff, and parents. Ultimately, the student-athletes felt the conflicts were so problematic that they didn’t believe they could finish the season,” he said, in what appeared to be a lengthy video uploaded on Iowa State Athletics’ X profile.

It was evident from Pollard’s statement that issues have been underlying since 2018. He also insisted that the decision was not financial. However, several documents show the gymnastics program lost more than $1.4 million in fiscal year 2025 on $1.69 million in expenses.

“Whenever issues arise, we look to try to resolve those issues very quickly in order to prevent our student-athletes from not having a great experience,” Pollard said. “Unfortunately, our continued inability by our department to provide our women’s gymnastics team members that same level of experience that the other 17 sports are receiving is disappointing and very concerning.”

A senior leadership team ultimately recommended discontinuation, suggesting the resources be redeployed to another women’s sport that could provide equal or greater opportunities for female athletes, with women’s wrestling and flag football emerging as potential replacements.

Pollard acknowledged the pain this decision would cause, particularly for the alumni who built the program’s legacy, stating, “I’d also like to say this to the alums of our gymnastics program. I understand the pain, the anger, and the disbelief that this is happening. If my alma mater was having discussions about dropping track and cross-country, I’d feel the same way. It’s only natural. I’d be disappointed if you didn’t feel that way. I wish there were words I could share with you that would make this all better, but there aren’t.”

He drew comparisons to the men’s programs eliminated before his tenure being baseball, swimming, tennis, and men’s gymnastics.

Pollard ended the note with an apology, stating, “In closing, I would just say, we are sorry. We are sorry that it’s come to this, but we also know it’s the right decision for Iowa State University, the right decision for our athletics program, and most importantly, the right decision for the experiences of our student-athletes.”

And the gymnastics community? They have responded with outrage and heartbreak.

The entire gymnastics world united against Iowa State’s decision

Iowa State University’s gymnastics program began in 1973-74, and throughout its years of existence, they have won four conference championships. And the fans are outraged by this decision, with one directly confronting the issues head on, stating, “To make poor staffing decisions and frame dysfunction as inevitability rather than leadership failure, all without taking accountability is WILD considering we all know who controls program structure. It’s already sad enough these athletes had their season, and potentially careers, cut extremely short… but to dodge this by hiding behind vague reasoning is pathetic.”

Another outraged fan wrote, “Neglect a program to a point of failure then act like you treated them equal. Never been more dissatisfied with Iowa State Athletics or JP. I have been waiting to renew my Cyclone Club membership until they made an announcement of gymnastics. Glad I waited.” A comment read, “There should be an investigation into the deliberate destruction of the gymnastics program by ISU admins and this AD.”

Former Iowa State coach K.J. Kindler, who once also competed proudly for the Cylcones expressed his disappointment, writing to the Des Moines Register, stating, “I am profoundly disappointed in the decision to eliminate Iowa State’s women’s gymnastics program. This outcome follows a troubling pattern of chronic underinvestment, unsafe and inadequate facilities, and a failure to provide the consistent oversight and care that student-athletes deserve.”

Calling out Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, this fan wrote, “If the same issues keep coming up even though you change coaches and student athletes, then it is ON YOU Jamie. You are the AD. You are ultimately responsible for student athletes, facilities, coaches, support staff, etc.”

Another comment read, “This is incredibly disappointing. There are many schools with gymnastics programs that are thriving. It appears you did not want this program to succeed. As an alum/letter winner and fan of the program, this is a sad day for Cyclones.”

The gymnastics world watches helplessly as a reputed program fades away from existence.