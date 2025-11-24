Emotional Ezra Sosa Sends Jordan Chiles Heartfelt Reminder Hours Before DWTS Final: “Really Sad”

On November 25, the ballroom will be alive with excitement as it hosts the grand finale of Dancing with the Stars. Among the final pairs vying for the prestigious Mirrorball Trophy are Olympian Jordan Chiles and her partner, Ezra Sosa. Their journey to this point has been filled with ups and downs, culminating in a semifinal night where the couple, once seen as underdogs, clinched their place in the finals after achieving a perfect score for their Argentine tango. As their time on the show reaches its end, it’s no surprise emotions are running high.

Just hours before the finale, the show’s official Instagram shared each team’s farewell messages to their partners; while Chiles described Sosa as “the most amazing partner,” before highlighting their close bond, Sosa conveyed a touching video message that encapsulated the bittersweet feelings of reaching the end of the line.

“Okay, Miss Jordan, you’re in the other room right now, and words cannot express the gratitude that I have towards you for not just being my partner but allowing me space where I can grow, but most importantly, allowing a space where I can be myself,” Sosa began.

He then reflected on the simple promise made by Chiles during their first meeting, that had rung during their entire time on the show. “When we first met, the first thing that you said to me that really stuck out to me was you said, ‘Ezra, we’re gonna have so much fun,'” recounted Sosa. Every single day in the studio has been nothing but fun, and I’m gonna get really sad knowing that this will be our last dance together, our last time sharing a moment on the ballroom floor.”

Despite rumors of a feud earlier in the season, Sosa was quick to shut them down, explaining that they had a brother-sister dynamic. In his message, he once again echoed that close bond adding:

“But I know that we may have started this competition as partners, but we’re leaving it as best friends, and I know you’re gonna be in my life forever. I love you always, girl, and don’t forget you’re that girl, and never forget that I am that diva, period. Love ya.”

The approaching finale signifies not only the peak of the competition but also the conclusion of a shared daily creative journey. This season represented a significant milestone for Sosa, as he reached his first finale following an early exit in his debut last season, showcasing his determination and skill.

For both Chiles and Sosa, it created an enduring friendship, suggesting that the true reward of their Dancing with the Stars journey was a connection far more significant than any trophy. Their connection is clearly evident, not just on the ballroom floor but by their comments immediately following their final qualification.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa might just be the best duo out there

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo, Jordan Chiles shared their excitement about qualifying for the finals, saying, “Words can’t express how happy I am to have Ezra as a partner. And I keep saying it over and over again. People probably get tired of it…” At that moment, Ezra Sosa stepped forward and shared his feelings. He remarked, “B— I’m gonna cry,” and then went on to rub the tears forming in his eyes.

In the wake of backlash from fans, particularly following the events of October 7, Chiles found herself under fire for her perceived ‘mean girl’ demeanor, which was highlighted by her decision to distance herself from the set.

Despite the Olympian later clarifying that she had to step back due to the production house’s preference for only professionals, she garnered steadfast support from Sosa on social media. Now, it was her moment to show gratitude.

She elaborated, “This dude has done so much through his whole entire season, from coming now, his first season and getting eliminated week one, and now, his second season, and we’re in the finale. That’s just, you know, that’s just success to him. And I appreciate everything he has done.”

Chiles has gained a significant boost in social media followers, with estimates exceeding 200,000 on both Instagram and TikTok, yet her appreciation for her partner remains unwavering. As they both prep for their crucial last performances, only time will reveal if this pair can seize that coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

So far, the only gymnasts to have won DWTS have been Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez. Will Jordan Chiles soon join their ranks?