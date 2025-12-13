Ex-Georgia Gymnastics Star Opens Up On Facing Mistreatment Months After NCAA Program Switch

After three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, Naya Howard suddenly announced in May, “I BLEED GREEN NOW!!!! GO GREEN… I’m thrilled to share that I’ll be transferring to MSU on a full ride!” At the time, the message was confusing for fans. But now, several months later, in December, the gymnast has spoken out about what led to her surprise switch.

Howard revealed her time in Athens frequently seemed like it was all about “winning, not about knowing we’re people and not robots,” adding that gymnasts were rarely given permission to have an off day or to deal with emotional difficulties. She also spoke of the disturbing culture, where players were pressured to keep practicing through injury.

According to Howard, fear of losing scholarships or a spot in the lineup made it hard for gymnasts to slow down or speak up when they needed rest. She also recalled how the team’s unity slogan, “Together we are…,” was sometimes used as a tool for control rather than support.

Instead of bringing athletes together, she said it became a way to shame individuals. “They would use it against us and say, ‘You are this,’ or ‘You are that,’” Howard explained.

On the other hand, she commended Michigan State’s prioritization of athlete welfare. She said that the program acknowledges that not all people react to coaching in the same way and dynamically alters the way it communicates and trains its gymnasts.

Another critical point that Howard made was the honesty in the recruiting process, cautioning “against feeding people what they want to hear” or making college gymnastics out to be always “blue skies and rainbows.”

Howard also demanded more supervision, including random administrative inspections to make sure NCAA policies are adhered to in the gym. According to her, since athletes can randomly undergo drug testing, the coaches should be held responsible for ensuring that they do not breach the rules.

But were these the only reasons behind her transfer?

The factors leading to Naya Howard’s transfer

Naya Howard arrived at Georgia in 2023 and immediately made her mark, earning accolades like SEC Co-Freshman of the Week and being a top all‑around performer, scoring career‑highs like 9.925 on vault and bars.

With it, she quickly became one of the team’s brightest stars. Sure, her sophomore year brought challenges—a lingering injury limited her competition—but Howard bounced back in 2024, leading the Bulldogs in several events and posting strong vault and beam scores.

Then came 2025. With Cecile Canqueteau-Landi stepping in as co-head coach, the Bulldogs struggled through a 5-9-1 regular season and faltered during the SEC Championships and Regionals. Despite strong performances from Howard, including career highs (e.g., 9.900 on beam and 9.850 on vault), something wasn’t working behind the scenes. Georgia failed to advance in the postseason. And Howard skipped Regionals due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Behind the scores, Howard was frustrated. The team environment no longer aligned with her vision for her career. She felt limited by the coaching culture, and it became clear that the program wasn’t the right fit for her growth. At the time of her transfer, she said she wanted to “explore new places and opportunities that feel more in line with the direction she sees for herself moving forward.”

Seeking a fresh start, Howard entered the NCAA transfer portal in 2025. She unfollowed both co-head coaches on social media and announced she would finish her college gymnastics career at Michigan State University. By transferring to Michigan State, Howard is choosing a program where her voice and well-being come first.