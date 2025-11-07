Fans and USA Gymnastics Unite in Reactions to Jordan Chiles and Fifth Harmony Star’s Viral Mat Moment

Balancing her time between Dancing with the Stars and visits to UCLA, Jordan Chiles is proving she can excel at everything she sets her mind to. Riding high after a near-win on DWTS, she’s now taking her star power to Hollywood, literally. Back in the gymnastics world, while mastering the dance floor, Jordan recently teamed up with Fifth Harmony’s rising star, Normani, blending gymnastics with jaw-dropping choreography. The result? Fans couldn’t resist flooding social media with shocked and awe-filled reactions.

Last Sunday, UCLA’s Yates Gym shared some electrifying clips on Instagram showing Jordan Chiles in a session with Normani, culminating in the singer flawlessly executing a front flip. The UCLA Gymnastics team couldn’t stop cheering! Fun fact: Normani was a gymnast herself eight years ago, and this playful reunion with Chiles and his team reignited her passion for gymnastics.

True to form, she jumped right back in. The Players’ Tribune and Billboard treated fans to a sneak peek, sharing videos on Instagram and YouTube of Normani performing her routine in full gymnastics attire, proving she hasn’t lost her flips or her flair. In the montage, Chiles admitted she was a bit nervous, joking, “We’re not breaking Normani today.” But Normani reassured her, “Gymnastics was actually the first thing that I did. Well, that and dance. I started gym when I was like four.” With that, she executed a cartwheel with effortless precision.

Now came the next challenge: performing the same cartwheel on the beam. Scary? Absolutely. Dangerous? Without a doubt. Yet, with just a hint of hesitation, she executed it flawlessly—her balance and grace catching everyone off guard. Jordan Chiles couldn’t hide her astonishment, her mouth dropping open as she exclaimed, “Oh my gosh. I’mma cry.” Then came the moment that could make anyone’s heart stop, the aerial on the beam. Fear gripped her, but with steely determination, she soared through it flawlessly, but with a bit of fear off course.

Might we remind you that these girls have made it customary to visit the UCLA’s Yates every month now. Just last month, on October 5th, UCLA Yates’ Instagram page lit up with a reel captioned #celebritySunday. It was a celebratory moment indeed as both girls flexed their routines on the mat, Normani, nearly flawless that too.

When the montage hit Instagram, it exploded—fans were treated to a rare spectacle: a top gymnast and a superstar singer syncing flawlessly with beams, ariels, and flips. In the comments, Chiles simply shared, ‘❤️’—and she wasn’t the only one moved.

Jordan Chiles and Normani’s gymnastics exercise turns the heads of the fans

Who knew that a simple meetup at UCLA’s Yates Gym just four weeks ago would reignite Normani’s passion for gymnastics? Yet, that’s exactly what happened, as she and Jordan Chiles spent hours together on the beam, pushing each other to shine. One fan captured the excitement perfectly, “Normani killing it and Jordan is the best hype woman.” Another Beyoncé fan chimed in with, “That Beyonce leo eats.”

Last year, ahead of the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles teamed up with singer SZA in a promotional video for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games. In it, SZA revealed her past as a gymnast and showcased her handstand skills, impressing Biles with her balance and flexibility. A year later, it’s now Chiles bringing the same energy with Normani, as both gymnasts lit up the streets of Hollywood. One fan summed it up beautifully, “The way Simone and Jordan have brought the gymnast back out of SZA and now Normani — just lovely! 😍😍😍 yassss queens!”

Fans didn’t hold back their love, showering both with applause and emojis, “This was so cute!! We love @jordanchiles and @normani.” There were no judges this time, but the audience made their verdict clear,“We give you both 10s.”

Finally, a longtime Normani supporter added a heartfelt note,“Great job Normani even though it’s been a long time since you did any gymnastics 🤸. Ms. Chiles you’re such a positive influence for so many little girls in the entire world 🌎. Thank you both so much and God Bless You.”

As the session wrapped up, camaraderie, laughter, and a dash of chaos filled the gym, with Chiles declaring it a resounding success. But what do you think of the routine? Share your thoughts in the comments below!