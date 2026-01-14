Four-Time Olympic Medalist Opens Up About Son’s Battle With Disease Reportedly Affecting 80,000 Americans Yearly

Being a mother comes with challenges, sometimes terrifying ones, even for someone as famous as 4x Olympic medalist Shawn Johnson East. Before she had three children, she never expected how frightening the respiratory syncytial virus could be. Now 33, the former gymnast has opened up about the painful battle her family endured when the illness hit her son, Jett James East.

Johnson East recently spoke about the experience while appearing on the WSMV 4 Nashville YouTube channel. She shared, “When my second baby was born at the age of 1, he contracted RSV, and it just took a turn really quickly, which I was not prepared for which wound him up in the ER and was having a really hard time breathing.”

Her fear was rooted in how fast RSV, which infects the lungs and respiratory tracts, can worsen in young children. In the United States, RSV leads to an estimated 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations and up to 300 deaths each year among children under the age of five.

Even though the virus is common and often mild, it can become dangerous for infants, and Johnson East’s family learned that the hard way.

This was not the first time RSV had entered their lives. Her oldest child, daughter Drew Hazel, first caught RSV as an infant. That experience, however, was far less severe. Johnson East recalled that Drew managed the illness well, showing only mild lethargy without serious complications. At the time, the family felt they could handle it. But what followed with Jett was very different.

Recalling the night things escalated, Johnson East said, “He woke up in the middle of the night having a lot of difficulty breathing.” Jett was struggling so much that he showed signs of retractions, where the muscles between the ribs pull inward as the body fights to draw in air.

“Jett ended up going to the hospital and getting tested and confirmed for RSV,” Johnson East recalled. “He received oxygen and steroids and was there for 24 hours total. We were very lucky in the grand scheme of things. The people who took care of him were professionals and walked through everything with us.”

When Johnson East later became pregnant with her third child, Barrett Madison East, the timing coincided with RSV season. Remembering what Jett had gone through, she and her husband, Andrew East, a former NFL player, spoke extensively with pediatricians about ways to reduce the risk.

“We had a lot of conversations with our pediatricians about preventive options,” she explained.

Beyond protecting her own family, Shawn Johnson East has focused on raising awareness about RSV and educating parents on prevention.

How Shawn Johnson East is educating parents and promoting family health

Around 2008, Shawn Johnson East began working as a celebrity ambassador with Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company, promoting cancer awareness.

As the partnership expanded, she joined Sanofi as a brand spokesperson for its Beyfortus RSV prevention awareness campaign directed at informing parents about respiratory syncytial virus and prevention choices for their babies in September 2025.

Looking back on the campaign, Johnson East said, “Some people have been shocked that they didn’t know about RSV. There’s a million different things going on about their kids, birthdays, to-dos, ear infections, colds. A lot of moms are inundated with information and do not know what to look for.”

In her advocacy, she has also hosted events such as brunches with pediatricians and other moms, where families get a chance to ask questions, listen to experts and come away with a better understanding of RSV and the associated risks.

She has also been featured in interviews with physicians on signs to watch for, prevention measures and treatments such as the monoclonal antibody Beyfortus, lending a sense of empowerment and preparedness for parents during RSV season.

In addition to RSV, Johnson East has leveraged her platform to advocate for other health and community initiatives. She and her husband, Andrew East, joined the March of Dimes Celebrity Advocate Council – the nonprofit that works to strengthen the health of moms and babies. They promote awareness of research, education, and support for families, all while recognizing healthcare workers for their dedication.

Additionally, Shawn Johnson East is the founder of TheBodyDepartment.com, which was created to establish a space for people to talk about fitness, body image and health in an authentic and balanced manner.

Through it, she promotes positive views of wellness, self-care, and health in general, cementing her dedication to helping both families and individuals.