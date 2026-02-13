Fred Richard’s Winter Olympics Try Falters, Yet Gymnastics Daring on Display

Apart from being the first American in 13 years to win a world all-around medal, Fred Richard used the fame to build a proper connection with his fans on his social media, having more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. And recently, the gymnastics star showcased a unique clip amidst the Winter Olympics in Milan.

On his Instagram, Richard shared his attempt to navigate a rink. With the caption “Just part of the sport😅,” it revealed his confidence, which was high with his skates on his feet, but that was quickly shattered by the unforgiving laws of friction. The footage revealed the man who twists and turns in mid-air with pinpoint precision, reduced to a wobbly, flailing figure struggling to stay upright on ice. However, the failed skating session became more than just a funny clip.

True to his brand of authentic engagement, Richard took his followers on a journey through his archives, which wasn’t related to the Winter Olympics but his own gymnastics career. The clip started with his fall from the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp.

Then 19 years old, his high bar performance was compromised when he lost his balance during a mid-air trick. This fall crushed millions of American hearts who wanted to see him at the top of the podium.

The video continued, and it showcased more failures that Richard has endured in his stellar gymnastics career. Mostly were from high bar routines, and one clip was also from a parallel bar exercise, where the gymnast attempted to stay afloat using his single hand but fell in an awkward position and then slammed down and took the hit on his crotch region.

However, just like many athletes out there, Richard has his eyes set on the Summer Olympics in 2028, but with a certain dare.

Fred Richard will be challenging tradition

Fred Richard boldly challenged the traditional attire of men’s gymnastics and was even ready to take any kind of penalty that would come towards him.

On Instagram, he didn’t hold back, stating, “I honestly hate this uniform, so I’m changing it. First of all, pommel horse pants—long, tight, they hook around your foot. We’ve had Paul Moore’s pants for like a hundred years. Culture’s changed, style has changed. I feel this goofiness.”

The long, tight design is something he disliked, and then came the unitard, which is another mainstay of men’s gymnastics attire. “We’re getting rid of that. Next, the unitard. Put it on over your legs, and it goes up your crotch—tight, restricting you—and then you put it on your shoulders,” he said.

The tank top also didn’t escape his supervision, as he stated, “The tight tank top—honestly, it just feels like you’re wearing a shirt that’s two sizes too small. We’re getting rid of that. You can make it way looser but still show everything it needs to show and look clean.” And in the Winter Cup, he did what he was supposed to do.

FIG noticed Richard’s deviation from protocol, which eventually cost him three-tenths of a point per day, totaling a six-tenths deduction for the meet. However, the gymnast didn’t flinch from repeating in future endeavors.

“The long-term plan, the dream is, walk into [the] 2028 Olympics, and we are wearing this uniform – five of us, the Olympic team – and that would be because FIG allowed this uniform to pass,” he said. His unwavering determination is evident, whether he tries to change a long tradition in the sport or fails his routine multiple times; Richard just doesn’t give up that easily!