Gabby Douglas’ Ex-Gymnastics Coach Fired From Training Club in SafeSport Probe

Though Gabby Douglas’ comeback last year didn’t take her to Paris, her three Olympic golds remain eternal. Behind those victories was the work of Douglas and her coaches, including Kittia Carpenter, a longtime figure at Buckeye Gymnastics. But in a stunning turn of events, that same coach has been fired alongside coach Charlie Tamayo amid a SafeSport investigation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carpenter joined Buckeye Gymnastics in Westerville, Ohio, in 1986 and was promoted to head coach and competition director in 1995 and then the national membership director representing women’s gymnastics in 2018.

Now, however, according to a post from GymCastic on X, Buckeye Gymnastics has informed parents of Buckeye and Tamayo’s removal in a letter explaining the circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yesterday, I had to make the decision to let Kittia Carpenter and Charlie Tamayo go. I received notice from the US Center for SafeSport that they are under investigation. Investigators contacted Buckeye families who answered their questions,” wrote David Holcomb, president of Buckeye Gymnastics.

“The investigator concluded by asking the parent(s) if they might know anyone else who might have additional pertinent information.”

According to the letter, Buckeye management had not received any direct complaints from athletes or parents in recent months. However, they had received secondhand reports, which were harder to verify with the available tools. Still, Holcomb maintained the program investigated the reports to the best of its abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holcomb added, “I did not know about this SafeSport investigation until Sunday evening… I could not ignore it. I had to consider the possibility that if the outcome of the investigation ends with either Charlie or Kittia with a suspended or restricted outcome… if that were to happen, it would devastate Buckeye Gymnastics. After all, no one wants to have their child in a place where it might not be safe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tamayo, a former gymnast, began his coaching career in 2003 after defecting from Cuba to America, working with both elite men and women across the United States Naval Academy, West Coast Elite Gymnastics, and Woodward West Gymnastics Camp.

“I am fully aware that it is possible that either Kittia or Charlie could be in violation of SafeSport policies. Even though I do not think either of them are in jeopardy, the stakes are too high to ignore the possibility, and I would be remiss if I did not take all precautions, even if it meant having Kittia and Charlie out of the gym,” continued Holcomb.

The letter also stated that Buckeye Gymnastics was working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all its athletes. Gymnasts will continue training on the same days, at the same times as before, and, wherever possible, with the remaining coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coaches Becky, Emmanuel, Inna, and Igors will continue working with the gymnasts and will also accompany them to the Brestyan’s Invitational, a gymnastics competition taking place from January 9 to 11, in Boston.

For Carpenter, who once coached an Olympic champion, the situation could mar what looked to be a near-perfect legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kittia Carpenter guided Gabby Douglas back to gold

After stepping away from gymnastics following her 2012 Olympic triumph, where she became the first Black gymnast to win an individual Olympic title, Gabby Douglas returned to elite training in 2014. She began working with Kittia Carpenter and Christian Gallardo at Buckeye Gymnastics as she restarted her journey toward the 2016 Olympics.

Douglas recalled, “I was placed in a position where I had to make a decision to find another coach.” Carpenter’s role was to help Douglas regain elite-level training rhythm after years away from competition. Douglas spent countless hours under Carpenter’s guidance to regain the form that had made her an Olympic champion.

Reflecting on her training, Gabby Douglas said, “For the most part, everything has gone really smoothly and easily… One thing that can be bad is those days when you are having a rough day in the gym and things just aren’t going your way. Not sticking things… trying things over and over and still not getting the results you want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And then, Douglas competed at high-profile events such as the American Cup and U.S. Championships during the 2016 season, training primarily with Carpenter.

But at the time of the Olympic Trials, Gabby Douglas selected Gallardo as her on-floor coach for competition. Ultimately she earned a spot on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, the “Final Five,” and helped her team win gold in Rio. And now, the gym moves forward without Carpenter and Tamayo.