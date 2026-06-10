Gymnast Returns to Compete for America After Canadian Win Made Her Switch Nationality

Just a few days ago, Gymnastics Now shared a list of participants who registered for the upcoming American Classics. And to their surprise, fans noticed that several top athletes were participating this year, except Azaraya Ra-Akbar. But those concerns have been put to rest after her name was listed in the updated roster.

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As per several sources, Ra-Akbar switched her FIG sports nationality from the United States to Canada in November 2023. She made that decision after an international campaign that crowned her the Elite Canada floor exercise champion.

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However, that decision almost left her out of the American Classic. Why? The updated 2024 USA Gymnastics guidelines state that athletes registered under a different federation’s Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique license do not automatically get cleared for events like the AC unless they receive an exemption. She switched nationalities under the FIG in November 2023 and would have been cleared to compete only by November 2026.

So, now you know why her participation remained uncertain even after she secured qualification at the Fuzion meet earlier this year.

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The American Classic on June 27 is a significant event for any gymnast hoping to qualify for the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. For a while, it appeared Ra-Akbar might not get that opportunity this year. But that is no longer the case.

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With her name back on the updated roster, the rising star is once again in a position to continue what has already been a remarkable season. And if her recent performances are any indication, she will arrive in Minnesota with plenty of confidence.

Long before her eligibility situation became a talking point, Ra-Akbar established herself as one of the most exciting freshmen competing in NCAA gymnastics.

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Ra-Akbar Turns Heads at Alabama

When an athlete steps into the world of college sports, they are expected to take a while to find their footing. However, that wasn’t the case for Azaraya Ra-Akbar, because she left a serious mark in collegiate gymnastics by delivering one of the most impressive debut seasons.

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Imago March 13, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama gymnast Azaraya Ra-Akbar celebrates after her floor performance at Coleman Coliseum as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide took on the sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

She scored a perfect 10 on the uneven bars during the 2026 NCAA season, which established her as one of the top performers in the country. She was even ranked No. 2 nationally and claimed five event titles on the apparatus.

But her impact wasn’t limited to just one event.

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Ra-Akbar also posted multiple 9.975s on vault and regularly scored 9.95 on floor exercise; after all, she was the Elite Canada floor exercise champion. But what made her stand out the most is the fact that when the team needed her in the all-around, she delivered there, too.

Against Florida, she captured her first AA title with a 39.6, adding another milestone to an already impressive freshman campaign.

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Now, those performances are exactly the reason why there is so much excitement around her return to elite competition. So, with her place on the American Classic roster now confirmed, fans will finally get the chance to see what comes next for the 18-year-old.