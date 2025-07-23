Gymnastics Academy That Produced 20 NCAA Stars Receives $20K, Thanks to US Golfers

Gymnastics and golf — two totally different worlds, right? Not if you ask Chelsea Adams. Back in 2013, the former competitive gymnast turned junior golfer shared how her years flipping and tumbling actually helped her swing a golf club better.“My years of gymnastics training taught me how to focus and practice with a purpose. I always make sure I go to the range, putting green or chipping area with a plan,” she wrote. She even said her understanding of lag in a golf swing improved because of a skill she used on the uneven bars. Basically, all the muscle memory and discipline she picked up in gymnastics carried over to the golf course — and it paid off. But the crossover between these two sports didn’t end with her story. Just recently, something new happened that brought gymnastics and golf back into the same conversation.

This time, it wasn’t about comparing golf swings to uneven bars. Nope — it was about one sport stepping up to help another in a pretty cool way. American Gold Gymnastics, a non-profit gym academy that’s been around since 1983, ended up getting a big boost — and it came through a golf event. A slight hint? Well, over the past 43 years, this place has built a solid reputation and really grown into something special.

American Gold Gymnastics isn’t just any gym — it’s got a lot going on. The gym includes the FM Acro Team, the AGG Competitive Team, and a solid Recreational Class program. In addition, it’s home to the high school gymnastics teams from Fargo North, Fargo South, and Fargo Davies. In fact, the whole place was built on one big idea: helping kids believe in themselves through quality gymnastics training. And that mission now supports over 1,500 young athletes. Pretty impressive, right? They’ve been part of USA Gymnastics since 2000 and have even sent 20 gymnasts to NCAA competitions over the years. But recently, things got a little rough. The program hit a tough spot — and that’s when a group of U.S. golfers stepped up in a big way to lend a hand.

According to Inforum, on July 22, American Gold Gymnastics pulled off its 19th annual golf scramble at Rose Creek Golf Course — and it was a big success. Eighty-five golfers showed up, and together they helped raise nearly $20,000 to support local gymnastics programs. The money’s going toward the F-M Acro Team, area high school teams, and other gymnastics efforts around the Fargo-Moorhead area. But it’s not just about keeping the programs running — it’s also about keeping the athletes safe. Meredith Pittenger made that clear, saying some of the funds will be used to buy new equipment to improve gymnast safety. “Safety is a big priority for American Gold Gymnastics,” she said. And let’s be real — the event wasn’t just about raising money. It was a fun day out, bringing the community together for a good cause.

via Imago Credit: Instagram/ Halle Braaflat

The golfers had a blast out there, even with the cloudy skies. One of the highlights? John Alexander nailed a hole-in-one on the $10,000 prize hole — yeah, you read that right. Safe to say, it was a day worth celebrating for both sports, and everyone totally made the most of it. As for American Gold Gymnastics, their legacy is packed with some pretty awesome stories. Over the years, they’ve built a reputation that a lot of places would be jealous of.

The gymnastics academy has produced the standouts

Over the past 30 years, American Gold Gymnastics has sent 20 gymnasts to compete at the NCAA level — a pretty amazing stat for any gym. And if you’re looking for proof of just how far their athletes go, just check out Halle Braaflat.

The Fargo native had a standout season with the Arizona State Sun Devils. She competed in all but one meet, showing off her skills on vault and floor, and even made a couple of bar appearances. Her vault game? Strong. She hit a career-best 9.850 at the Cal Quad Meet and followed it up with a 9.800 against Utah. On floor, she shined with a 9.850 against Texas Woman’s University and a season-high 9.825 at the Wasatch Classic. Clearly, she brought the heat.

via Imago Credit: Instagram/ Halle Braaflat

Then there’s Katelyn Barth — another success story. She’s not only strong in the gym but also a total academic powerhouse. The Nebraska senior has racked up honors like WCGA Scholastic All-American (2023, 2024), Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2024, 2025), and Academic All-Big Ten two years in a row. Add in multiple spots on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll and a Gold Academic Medallion? Yeah, she’s the real deal. These athletes are just a glimpse of what American Gold Gymnastics has been building — a legacy of excellence, both on the mat and in the classroom.