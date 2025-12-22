Gymnastics Community Reacts As Jordan Chiles and UCLA Bruins Teammates Are Treated to Special Surprise

brand-logo
Link Copied!
For years, senior gymnastics star Jordan Chiles showed up to the same place at UCLA day after day. Inside the 7,500-square-foot Yates Gymnastics room, tucked into the John Wooden Center, she trained, laughed, struggled, celebrated, and grew alongside her teammates. Now, with Chiles graduating in 2026 with a degree in African American Studies, UCLA has decided to do something special.

With the NCAA season set to start on January 3, UCLA pulled off a move that instantly got Chiles and her teammates excited   and sent a buzz through the program and community gymnastics at large. The team showed off a full redesign of Yates Gym on December 22 via Instagram. The occasion was made even more exciting when Chiles and her teammates were chosen to inaugurate the new gym by cutting the ribbon.

Seeing the gym she had spent years in transformed right before her eyes left the 24-year-old visibly stunned and emotional. One detail stood out immediately. Bold lettering on the wall that proudly read “7x National Champions.” Seeing it, Chiles smiled and confidently said, “We’re going to make it eight.”

The redesigned gym features some major upgrades, including expanded training areas and reconfigured layouts designed to support both performance and recovery. Even earlier this year, the facility was temporarily closed; now fully reopened and completely reimagined, the Yates Gym has Bruins fans absolutely over the moon.

One fan wrote, “Stuff like this can only be a positive for UCLA gymnastics, which trains at Yates Gym inside the Wooden Recreational Center on campus. If the Bruins can’t have a building dedicated to gymnastics on campus — this is the next best thing, a bright update on the training facility.”

Another added, “Special day!!! The gym looks amazing.. go Bruins.”

This is a developing story…

