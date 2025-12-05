Hezly Rivera Joins Gymnastics World in Sending Good Wishes to 17-Year-Old After Emotional Hospital-to-Recovery Reveal

With Christmas closing in, the gymnastics world is taking its well-earned breather before competition chaos returns in February with the 2026 Winter Cup and American Cup. But while others aim for rejuvenation, 2025 Pan American all-around champion Jayla Hang had been confined to a hospital bed, battling through wrist injuries. Locked in on a comeback, she’s now recovering at full speed, receiving powerful well-wishes from Hezly Rivera, Dulcy Caylor, and more.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 17-year-old standout shared a heartfelt video documenting her recovery from the wrist injury. It opens with her resting on a hospital bed, her right wrist secured in a cast, while family and friends surround her with flowers, balloons, and fruit baskets, wishing her a speedy recovery. The clip then transitions to her gradually removing the cast and getting her stitches taken out, marking the slow but steady progress of her healing journey.

Now, her wrist is fully healed with only a faint scar remaining as a reminder. She still has more rehabilitation ahead, but for her and her fans, this progress is far better than nothing.

“6wks post wrist surgery today. My journey to recovery continues… Thankful for all the medical team, friends, and family for the love and support.”

Next year’s gymnastics calendar is shaping up to be one of the busiest yet. The action begins with the 2026 Winter Cup, slated for February 20–22 in Louisville, Kentucky. Separate from the elite circuit, the NCAA gymnastics season will begin in mid-January, as programs across the country look to set the tone early.

This coming year, all eyes fall on the Florida Gators, who return with a strengthened roster after enduring their worst finish of six seasons in 2025, when they failed to qualify for the NCAA Championship Meet. Head coach Jenny Rowland has signed five-star recruits Dulcy Caylor, Kieryn Finnell, Jayla Hang, and Simone Rose to compete under their banner.

“I couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome Dulcy, Jayla, Kieryn, and Simone to the Gator Family! This group represents everything we value in our program. Extraordinary talent, competitive spirit, strong character, and an unwavering drive to grow both as athletes and people.”

“Each brings her own unique strengths, and together they form one of the most dynamic and well-rounded classes in the country. Gator Nation is going to love what this group adds to our future!”

With her setbacks finally in the rear-view mirror, Jayla Hang is eyeing a fresh start as the NCAA Gymnastics season approaches. As her recovery continues to progress, Hezly Rivera and the rest of the gymnastics community have stepped forward with heartfelt support and best wishes for the rising star.

Hezly Rivera & co give best wishes to Jayla Hang as she drops a recovery update

Making a comeback has been a key aspect of Jayla Hang’s career. Last year, she missed the Olympic Trials after a low score at the 2024 U.S. Championships cost her the ranking cutoff. This season, she delivered a strong return, taking silver in the all-around, silver on vault, and silver on floor at the 2025 Winter Cup. She followed it with gold on the floor, silver on the beam, and bronze on the vault at the Osijek World Cup.

Acknowledging her recovery, teammate Dulcy Caylor said, “You’re amazing and so strong, Jayla. You got this.”

2025 Winter Cup vault gold medalist Zoey Molomo further expressed her love for the gymnast.

“Love u, Jay!! wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Paris Olympics gold medal team winner and LSU standout Hezly Rivera echoed the sentiment.

“Love you, Jay ❤”.

Reese Esponda added in her bit.

“Prayers for a speedy reversal, I love you.”

The support kept pouring in for the 17-year-old as she aims to make her mark in the coming season. Her new teammate, Simone Rose, also chimed in.

“Strongest girl ever!!! love u so much!!”

Last but not least, 2025 Xfinity U.S. Championships uneven bars gold medalist and Acellus Academy standout Charleigh Bullock recorded her wishes.

“Sending you so much Love and hugs Jay!!! Wishing you a speedy recovery! ❤❤”

Her wrist may have healed, but the scars remain, a quiet reminder to stay cautious as she gears up for a rapidly approaching 2026 season. With momentum on her side and another breakthrough year in sight, Jayla Hang is determined to deliver yet another standout campaign.