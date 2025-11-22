How Is DWTS Winner Decided? Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa Set Eyes on Mirror Ball Amid Strong Dance Battle

With a perfect 30/30 in the semi-final, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa have positioned themselves as the frontrunners for Dancing With the Stars Season 34. But the road to victory just got more intense as the finale introduces a major twist.

“Next week, we’re taking over all of ABC in primetime with our most demanding season finale in the history of the show. For the first time, we’ll have three rounds of competition,” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed. So what does this mean, and how will the winners be crowned? Here’s the breakdown.

The finalist pairs will have to go through three demanding phases to claim victory. This includes the ‘Judge’s Choice’ round, where the judges will guide each duo by selecting a dance style or routine for them.

Then comes to nerve-wracking “Instant Dance” round where the couples are thrown into a live performance. What’s the catch? The couples will be notified about the songs and dance styles a few minutes before the actual performance.

After the first two phases comes the much-anticipated ‘Make-or-Break Freestyle’ round, where the couples will showcase their creativity and passion without rules, giving everything they have on the dance floor. It’s this round that’ll have the most bearing on the audience vote.

The ultimate winner will be decided by a combination of the judges’ scores and the number of votes each couple receives from fans. Viewers tuning into the live broadcast in the Eastern and Central time zones will have the opportunity to cast their votes in real time.

Online voting will remain accessible to audiences across all U.S. time zones, including territories and Canada, through the official platform at dwtsvote.abc.com. Additionally, viewers using eligible U.S. mobile networks will be able to participate by sending votes via text. All votes submitted by the audience will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine the final score.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will have to ace all three formats to win the Mirrorball Trophy, and guess what? The recent music choice they’ve received actually works perfectly in their favor.

Jordan Chiles is about to jive to Normani’s tunes

According to the latest Dancing With the Stars press release, the show has revealed the songs selected for both the judges’ round and the highly anticipated freestyle. For her judges’ choice, the athlete will perform a fiery Paso Doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna.

But it’s her freestyle that has everyone buzzing — and for good reason. She’ll be hitting the floor to the empowering beats of “Motivation” by Normani, promising a performance packed with attitude, energy, and pure star power.

For those wondering why her Freestyle routine is highly anticipated, it’s because this is the same song she did her floor routine to that earned her the first perfect 10 of her career back in 2022.

Now, three years later, she has chosen it once again, this time to leave her mark on Dancing With the Stars. Now that we know about what Jordan Chiles is about to perform, what about others? Let’s have a look at them as well.

Judges’ Choice Round:

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy = “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson = “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach = “Stampede” by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten = “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa = “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna.

Freestyle Round:

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy = “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado and “Sports Car” by Tate McRae.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson = “Black & Gold” by Sam Sparro and “The Nights” by Avicii.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach = “Something In The Heavens” by Lewis Capaldi.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten = “I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line)” by District 78.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa = “Motivation” by Normani.

The Dancing With The Stars season finale will air live on Tuesday, November 25. All voting channels will remain open throughout the show, and the winner will be decided at the very end. Who do you think will take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy this time? Predict your winner!