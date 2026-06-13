Jonathan Owens Drops Simone Biles Update After Her Health Scare Confession

On June 6, Simone Biles revealed she had gone through a sudden medical emergency. She did not share the full details of what happened, but gave a glimpse of how serious it felt at the time, saying she felt like she was “Almost dying…” and adding, “This was one of, if not the scariest experiences of my life.” For an athlete who has dealt with mental pressure, abandonment, and past health struggles, this moment still stood out as something serious. But what made it more difficult was that her husband, Jonathan Owens, was away for pre-season training with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, a week later, Jonathan Owens has shared an update on Biles’ health.

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On June 12, after finishing mandatory minicamp, Jonathan Owens returned to his Texas home, where Biles is recovering. During this time, he also shared a glimpse of her on Instagram Story, posting a picture of Biles relaxing on a balcony lounge chair. She was wearing a grey top, black leggings, and white socks, with a view of greenery and a water body in the background. He even captioned the post “Views 😍😍,” showing a beautiful moment at home.

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This comes after a tense week where Biles had already shared how much she had been resting and recovering. Earlier, she had posted a photo from her Texas home showing hospital wristbands, red and white. In another update, she shared a more emotional moment of recovery, resting in bed with her dogs Lilo and Rambo beside her, writing, “I’ll be here.” The post also included a heart rate reading of 126 bpm.

While 126 bpm is on the higher side for a resting pulse, there is no confirmation of what caused it. Still, it has added to concern among fans, especially given her history.

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Imago Final: Artistic gymnastics – Paris 2024 – Womens all around tournament August 01 2024: Simone Biles USA competes during uneven bars at womenÃ s all around final on Day 6 of the Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS at Bercy Arena, Paris, France. Ulrik Pedersen/CSM. Credit Image: Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Media Paris France EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240801_zma_c04_023.jpg UlrikxPedersenx csmphotothree274693

In 2018, Biles faced a kidney stone during the World Championships in Doha and even required an emergency room visit the night before competition. At the time, she shared, “Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships.” She added, “This kidney stone can wait… doing it for my team!” Despite the pain, she still competed, qualified first in multiple events, and went on to win medals, becoming one of the strongest examples of her pushing through pain under pressure.

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But this time, the situation feels heavier, and it naturally brings back the question of her long-term future. With talk around Los Angeles 2028 already building, fans are starting to wonder if her body will really allow another Olympic run.

Simone Biles health scare raises questions over LA 2028 return

Nearly two years after her last competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Simone Biles has not returned to full gymnastics training. She has been open about where she stands, saying she is still only “about 50 percent,” while also reminding people that athletes should be appreciated while they are active, not only after they achieve everything. Having already competed in three Olympic Games, she has said she feels fulfilled, and that the final decision about her future will always be hers.

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At the same time, Biles has been honest about slowing down. She has spoken about taking a break from intense exercise and simply letting herself live outside the constant demands of elite training after years at the very top. “I think it’s just so I can say I’m doing a little movement, because I actually hate exercise,” she admitted. She is giving herself time to rest after everything she has done in the sport but that doesn’t mean she has completely given up on LA 2028, however.

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Competing at home may be a powerful motivation to come back for a fourth Olympic Games, but she has also been honest about what it would require. When asked if she’d be able to get back to that level by then, she replied, “We’ll have to see.” She has admitted that the body is like an “hourglass” that is running out.

Physical strength is not her only criterion for her choice. Biles has said her mental health is her first priority.“In the end, the decision will always be mine,” she has said.

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Yet, should she be returning to competition, it would demand her to return for structured training well in advance, similar to her previous return after Tokyo 2020. At the time, she put herself aside and came back to full training around 2022, almost 2 years before the Paris Olympics. If LA 2028 is the desired destination, a similar approach would probably be required. That would most likely require her to go back to the basics at least two years before the Games, in late 2026, to allow her to get used to it and rebuild her routines.

But, for now, it’s all open, and it depends more on recovery and readiness, on how she feels in her own body than any outside timeline.