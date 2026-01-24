Jordan Chiles and Beyoncé’s Bond Shines as UCLA Gymnast Reacts to Icon’s Special Gifts

The bond between Jordan Chiles and Beyoncé is special. The mutual admiration that the two have has been on public display for a long time. Indeed, the singer once called the gymnast her “twin” in a handwritten note. And their bond hasn’t faded away, as seen by a recent gesture from Beyoncé herself.

On Instagram, an excited Chiles posted a story that showcased a bouquet of white roses, and wrote: “These flowers are gorgeous y’all.” Overcome by this kind gesture, she added, “I’m overwhelmed. Thank you so much. You are so thoughtful. This means so much to me. Love you @beyonce.”

This gift of white roses was also accompanied by a special note from Beyoncé. “Jordan, You are so inspiring and our family loves you. I am so honored you perform to my music. I hope you had a beautiful holiday season and wishing you a Happy New Year. Sending love and positivity. B,” the American singer mentioned in her note to her favorite gymnast.

The gymnast also took this excitement to her X, where she posted, writing, “GUYYYYSSSSSSS I GOT FLOWERS FROM BEYONCE!!!!!! Ahhhhhhhhh.”

Well, this isn’t the first time that Chiles has received a note from Beyoncé. In the same note where the singer called the gymnast her twin, she also sent her a gift, which was a signed copy of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album. And that particular note carried more words.

“Congrats to you Queen. I always watch you with pride and admiration. Thank you for repping us. Good luck to you! All your hard work and sacrifices shine bright. Praying for you and wishing you the best,” the American singer wrote.

“I think it’s just really cool, understanding that as many flowers as we give to people, there’s a lot of people that are giving flowers back to us. So I’ve just really enjoyed each and every moment — it’s been a whirlwind,” Chiles said about Beyoncé’s gesture towards her.

Beyoncé further posted an Olympic-themed video back then, which featured her song “Ya Ya” and Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team. However, do you recall how Chiles paid tribute to the singer in Paris, rocking her theme?

Jordan Chiles displayed her bond with Beyoncé in a special way

You can clearly say that Jordan Chiles was fangirling hard for Beyoncé at the Paris Olympics. She dedicated her 90-second floor routine entirely to Beyoncé’s music, which was a mix of “My House” and “Energy” from the “Renaissance” album. The choreography, crafted with UCLA assistant coach BJ Das, was infused with Beyoncé’s signature poses and attitude.

“She’s there to make an impact and she’s there to empower other gymnasts to just be themselves,” the choreographer told to the Los Angeles Times. Chiles then flashed the iconic “Renaissance” pose after a tumbling pass and incorporated a “Run the World” shoulder shake, channeling the singer’s confidence and power. But there was more.

At the award ceremony for the women’s gymnastics all-around final in Paris, Chiles showcased customized golden grills on her teeth while posing with her gold medal. And yes, this was heavily inspired by Beyoncé, but she also credited Houston-based artist Jimmy Phan for his work on it.

“I met him at a Texas playoff game and he was like, ‘I would love to do a piece for you,'” she said. “Originally I was gonna try to have Olympic rings made, but I was like, I want this to be something that I can wear for the rest of my life, not just like a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Well, for Chiles, this recognition from someone she truly admires is a huge inspiration to her own power, which is seen in whichever competition she takes part in.