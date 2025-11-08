Jordan Chiles and DWTS Partner Steal the Spotlight With Viral Pauley Pavilion Performance, Leaving Fans in Awe

From dazzling audiences on Dancing With the Stars with Ezra Sosa to vibing with Grammy-nominated sensation Normani, Jordan Chiles is making waves in Hollywood, proving that her talent isn’t just limited to gymnastics. Known for delivering nothing short of perfection, Chiles shook the court this weekend, where she brought one of her Dancing With the Stars routines to the halftime show of UCLA’s men’s basketball clash against Pepperdine on Friday night.

The Bruins fell short of their 29.5-point favorite status for the second straight game in the men’s basketball game against Pepperdine, quite a disappointment for the UCLA fans, but the crowd certainly had its moment of celebration. With the entire Pauley Pavilion filled with an energized crowd due to free student tickets, the UCLA Bruins Family Weekend experienced a dazzling halftime performance by senior gymnast and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jordan Chiles, with partner Ezra Sosa.

“The fans were rocking tonight,” said junior forward Eric Dailey Jr. “It’s good to have a crowd like that – get us going early in the season.” Her performance was a dazzling 10, and why shouldn’t it be? Jordan Chiles, alongside her partner Ezra Sosa, has been perfecting such routines for months. In Week 8, the duo lit up the stage with a high-energy jazz performance to Ike & Tina Turner’s “River Deep – Mountain High.”

Packed with jaw-dropping flips and electrifying stage presence, Chiles wowed the judges, earning the crown of “Queen of the Ballroom.” Their near-perfect 38/40 score propelled them to second place on the leaderboard. In total, they scored 78/80 for Week 8, landing in second place on the overall leaderboard.

With a dazzling performance on DWTS and skillfully balancing gymnastics for her team, Chiles has been doing wonders. Interestingly, her recent performance earned her the applause she truly deserved.

Fans react in awe as Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa shine in Pauley Pavilion

Dancing to the sizzling rhythms of salsa, both Chiles and Sosa were nothing short of phenomenal. Since teaming up as dance partners, their collaboration has been a thrilling adventure for the gymnast. One fan captured the excitement perfectly, “❤️❤️❤️ First to say 🔥🔥🔥 and of course that was the music! Just wow. ❤️❤️❤️ I can see this partnership going on for a while. They’re great and super entertaining. Lucky UCLA!”

Though the main event of the night was the basketball clash between Pepperdine and UCLA, it was Chiles’ performance that stole the show. With the Jumbotron showcasing her moves live, the crowd erupted. As one fan noted, “UCLA and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is in attendance at the UCLA men’s basketball game against Pepperdine and she just got the loudest cheer of the whole night when they showed her on the jumbotron.”

Jordan Chiles continues to shine as one of the most influential figures in U.S. gymnastics, second only to Simone Biles in popularity. Her impact was undeniable once more, as fans expressed, “A large portion of this crowd tonight is here for the halftime show. UCLA gymnast, Olympic gold medalist and Dancing With The Stars contestant Jordan Chiles has drawn the biggest cheers of the night.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment, “It just dawned on me that a big portion of this unusually large crowd came to see Jordan Chiles dance at halftime.”And after a performance that left everyone awestruck, one fan couldn’t contain themselves, “Literally mind blown by u.”

With her recent dazzling dance montages, it’s clear the gymnast is thoroughly enjoying herself—but when she’ll return to her original craft for the 2026 season remains a question only time can answer.