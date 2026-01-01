Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa Make Shocking Tattoo Revelation After Hilarious Engagement News

When rumors started swirling that Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and her Dancing with the Stars partner Ezra Sosa were secretly engaged, most people might have ignored it or rolled their eyes. Not these two. Instead, they leaned into the joke and turned it into a viral spectacle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It all started on Dec. 28, when an online article claimed, “Jordan Chiles is secretly engaged to her DWTS dance partner Ezra Sosa.”

Sosa’s reaction? “News to me,” he wrote in a repost, tagging Chiles with a cheeky “Congratulations to us.” And Chiles responded with a flurry of laughing emojis, clearly in on the joke. But two days later, they decided to take it one step further.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Dec. 30th, Sosa shared pictures of himself and Chiles with matching “Just Married” tattoos, with Chiles sporting a glittering diamond ring in what seems to be intended as a fake engagement ring. Chiles’ cursive tattoo was on the back of her neck, and Sosa’s was on his hand.

“keeping the tradition 💍🙂‍↕️,” read the caption. However, whether the tattoos are permanent or not is unknown for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ezra sosa (@ezra.sosa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Sosa, who publicly came out as gay in 2022, embraced the lightness of the moment, turning the gossip into a playful homage to their friendship. Just a day before the tattoo reveal, he posted a shirtless video of himself with the headline from the original article in the background, putting on black sunglasses, smirking, and blowing a kiss to the camera in a video with the caption, “Plot twist of the mf century.”

Jordan Chiles herself has made it clear about her relationship status, telling fans, “No, I’m single! Everybody, I’m single.” She did open up about a past on-and-off relationship, which ended due to a lack of communication, but she has been upfront about her current status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the former DWTS partners were busy having fun debunking the engagement rumors, Ezra Sosa also made it clear he won’t tolerate any negativity directed at Jordan Chiles.

When Ezra Sosa stood up for Jordan Chiles’ reputation

After Jordan Chiles made her debut on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars with Ezra Sosa, fans were immediately sold on their partnership. Chiles even referred to Ezra as the “best partner ever.” But there were a few moments misinterpreted online during the Disney Night episode on Oct. 7, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as their scores were announced, Chiles left the stage because she was asked to clear the stage by production. However, some viewers interpreted this as a cold or dismissive gesture.

On the same day, as judges were announcing the eliminations, Chiles told Sosa, “OK, you can put me down now.” She was once again misinterpreted all over social media, and many referred to the Olympian as a “mean girl.”

However, on October 10, Sosa uploaded an Instagram video where he directly tackled the rumors, saying that the early stage exit was how production wanted it and that the “put me down now” line was only a joke between friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For those of you who do not know Jordan and I and our dynamic it is very much a brother and sister,” the dancer added.

“When that moment happened, I didn’t think much of it. I thought it was hysterical. But slowly and slowly, day after day, the comments were getting worse and worse and worse…and it just breaks my heart. That’s not my experience with her at all. She is truly remarkable, and I’m so, so grateful that she came into my life. We’re allowed to be our own individual selves and sometimes our dynamic may not be everyone’s cup of tea…”

Chiles, meanwhile, addressed the rumors saying: “Me and @ezra.sosa relationship is perfectly fine…We laugh, joke and I’m pretty sure you can tell our connection is pretty good through our social media. I don’t want this to be a thing where you guys don’t vote and all this stuff because of things you guys make up in your heads.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After several weeks of competing, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa placed third out of 14 pairs in the Season 34 final. Yet what people remember the most isn’t the placement. It’s the way they responded to rumors, protected one another, and proved that friendship can be just as good (if not better!) as any romantic storyline.