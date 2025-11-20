Jordan Chiles Clears Air About Her Puzzling Scoring Comments During DWTS Semi-Finals: ‘Sorry Everyone’

After weeks of controversial scoring mishaps that had even the fans fuming, Jordan Chiles finally earned her long-awaited perfect score in the Dancing With the Stars second semifinals performance. Teaming up with partner Ezra Sosa, she set the stage ablaze with a fiery Argentine Tango to “U Got the Look.” Jaws dropped during the duo’s routine. “Now I actually feel more confident in myself about getting a perfect score in my sport,” Chiles said after the show. The queen of Sazz doubting herself? Chiles has now stepped up to clear the air on that statement.

With a flawless 30/30 score, Jordan Chiles stormed into the finals, leaving competitors biting dust. Speaking about her performance, she said, “That’s my first perfect score in anything, and I’m so happy it was on Dancing with the Stars. Now I actually feel more confident in myself of getting a perfect score in my sport, which is pretty crazy to say.” After facing hate in an earlier episode due to a misunderstanding that deemed her a mean-girl, Chiles has now become a fan favourite. However, when she expressed that this was her first time reaching a perfect score in anything, the fandom went crazy, especially considering that she had earned perfect scores on multiple occasions during her collegiate gymnastics career.

Well, that was a confusing situation, but Chiles has stepped forward to clear the air. Taking to her X handle, the Paris Olympics gold medalist stated, “For everyone wondering what I meant about a perfect score, I meant a perfect 40 in gymnastics terms! Yes, I’ve gotten a perfect score on an event, but not on every event, all at the same time. If you think about it, each judge gives a 10 for perfection, which is the same as a 10 on an event.” She then apologized to the fans, and of course, it was in jest. Currently, queen Chiles is on cloud nine, and rightly so.

Over the course of her gymnastics career, Chiles has collected two Olympic medals, silver in Tokyo 2020 and gold in Paris 2024. Looking ahead, the athlete hinted that some of the abilities that she recently picked up from the dance routines will be helpful for her future gymnastics endeavors, “Me and my choreographer, BJ at UCLA, have definitely talked about putting in some ballroom movement into my floor routine. So, you guys better watch out. Also, this season is going to be such an amazing floor routine. You guys are going to enjoy it.”

Heading into the finale, Chiles is determined to win it with flair. Following her recent 30/30 score, her confidence has considerably improved. Interestingly, in a recent conversation, she mentioned that her gymnastics background has played a major role in helping her get to where she is. We don’t doubt it one bit.

Jordan Chiles opens up about role of gymnastics in Dancing With the Stars

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jordan Chiles was asked how things have become so evenly matched for her, especially since she has been winning hearts and marks on Dancing With the Stars. Talking about her performances, the 24-year-old revealed that it’s her basic gymnastics skills that have helped her succeed on the show.

“I can explain it like this. I’ve been in multiple situations as an athlete, when you are so close to making a team and so close that you feel like you’ve done everything. The competitive person in me and the athleticism that I have, I was honestly just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to go out there and do whatever,” said Chiles.

She further added, “So, literally everything was a make or break situation. It’s a lot, like my emotions are very, very high right now. Words can’t express how happy I am to have Ezra [Sosa] as a partner. And I keep saying it over and over again, and people are probably getting tired of it, but like.” The media outlet later posted the interview on Instagram, and in the comments appeared her partner Ezra Sosa armed with a hilarious reaction, “B#%&$, I’m gonna cry…”

In the finale, the pair will go head-to-head against Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten, Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach, and Robert Irwin & Witney Carson, with all of them eyeing the ultimate prize. Who will walk away as the victor? Share your predictions in a comment.