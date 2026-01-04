Jordan Chiles Draws Special Note From Team USA Gymnast as UCLA’s Season Opener Clip Goes Viral

Before the NCAA season started, senior Jordan Chiles had one goal: lead UCLA to an NCAA championship this year before she passes the torch. As the season opener kicked off on the 3rd of January, that goal is already looking clear as UCLA claimed the Best of the West Quad title with a 196.975 score. But while the victory made headlines, it was the moments behind the scenes between two gymnasts that had fans talking after the meet ended.

It was a nerve-filled debut for Tiana Sumanasekera, a non-traveling alternate for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, who officially joined the Bruins for the 2025-26 season. But Jordan Chiles stepped in and gave a pep talk, offering words of encouragement that seemed to calm and energize her. The confidence surge showed during her balance beam routine.

While Sumanasekera was originally scheduled to compete in the all-around, she instead took an exhibition spot on bars, with junior Sydney Barros stepping in for her moments before the lineup. Even Coach Janelle McDonald noted, “In that moment, she was warming up, a little bit nervous and had a couple mistakes in her warmup.” That choice allowed Sumanasekera to shine without pressure.

And rise she did. Sumanasekera earned a second-place 9.950 on beam and 9.850 on floor, immediately showing that she could be a major contributor to the Bruins’ lineup. After the meet, Sumanasekera shared a touching moment with her followers on Instagram.

She reshared a story from Planet of Gymnastics about the pep talk she received from Chiles and captioned it: “From the elite to now college together… I love Jo so much.” But their bond didn’t start there; it had been forming long before Sumanasekera officially joined UCLA.

Before they both reunited at UCLA, Sumanasekera said, “I love Jordan, and I think she’s an incredible role model and team leader, and I think she really brings that team aspect together for the team, and I think she’s really going to help us and guide us to where we need to be.”

Now a senior, Chiles’ leadership qualities were on full display as she earned praise from fans and her team alike:

“I was just so impressed with how she (Chiles) showed up today and how she was honestly so supportive of all of her teammates in everybody’s corner, bringing the energy, checking in on people, but also just showing up and competing as steady and amazing as she did,” said coach Janelle McDonald. “She stepped up as an incredible leader today.”

While the season opener belonged to Sumanasekera, she wasn’t the only one to shine; Jordan Chiles and the rest of the Bruins also did well.

Jordan Chiles and the Bruins shine in season-opening victory

The Bruins soared at the Best of the West Quad at the Alaska Airlines Arena, winning the competition with the highest scores on vault (49.150), balance beam (49.525), and floor exercise (49.075). California, Washington, and Oregon State had decent showings, but UCLA ensured that this was their night.

Jordan Chiles was at the forefront and won the all-around event with a score of 39.725 and topped all four events. But Chiles’ star power alone did not make the night. Tiana Sumanasekera made a statement, while senior Ciena Alipio closed the meet with nearly flawless routines, and sophomore Mika Webster-Longin contributed three strong scores of 9.800 or higher.

The Bruins dominated across the board, starting on the floor with Jordan Chiles’ 9.925 and Sumanasekera’s 9.850, staying close behind California. Then, in the vault, six Bruins scored 9.800 or higher, including Chiles’ 9.900 Yurchenko double full.

By the time they reached the uneven bars, UCLA had done more than catch up; they were in command. Chiles led the team with 9.925, Sullivan and Webster-Longin added 9.850s, and newcomers Sydney Barros and Nola Matthews matched with 9.800s, while exhibition routines from Sumanasekera and Anyimi also impressed, scoring 9.850s.

UCLA owned the night on balance beam, where the team scored 49.525. All gymnasts had their role to play, with Sumanasekera scoring 9.950 and Jordan Chiles scoring a near-perfect 9.975, including a 10.0 by one judge. Alipio won 9.925, and the competition team took a narrow victory by a margin of almost a point.

The Bruins now look to bring the same energy to the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Jan. 10 to face Oklahoma, LSU, and Utah. But with the way the season opener went, UCLA looks like the one to beat.