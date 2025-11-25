Jordan Chiles’ DWTS Final Song Revelation Gains Unexpected Visit from Famous American Singer

Something big is happening in the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finale. As we know, Jordan Chiles is about to amp up the energy in a way no one expected as she is set to perform a freestyle to “Motivation” by Normani. Ever since Jordan Chiles revealed her song choice, it has gained traction online, and now, even more so, as an unexpected guest drops in to pay a surprise visit to the celebrity gymnast on the sets of DWTS.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The surprise guest? It is Grammy-nominated singer Normani. The pop star had been spotted recently at the DWTS studio. And that created speculation on whether she was behind the scenes with Jordan Chiles, helping her with her routine, or merely lending a shoulder to lean on. In any case, the visit has provided some element of star-studded excitement to the finale.

We all know that this is the last time we see the final five couples on the stage this Tuesday compete for the much-needed Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Every couple will dance three routines, which include a judge’s choice dance, an instant dance, and a freestyle. Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa will use a paso doble to Rihanna’s Breakin’ Dishes as part of the judges’ choice round and Bow Down by Beyoncé as an instant dance. But more interesting is the freestyle song that Jordan chose, “Motivation.” Take a wild guess why.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chiles has a significant core memory associated with the song. She played Motivation as a gymnastics floor routine, which went onto become a big breakthrough in her UCLA career – her first perfect 10 against the Utah Utes. Three years later, she is taking that same song onto the DWTS stage to etch her name onto the table one more time. Jordan Chiles and Normani’s bond is not limited to music, though: in October, Normani and Chiles graced the mat at the UCLA Yates Gym, where Normani came to join Jordan in a spontaneous gymnastics session.

Normani, who is a trained gymnast, took up the beam and practiced a significant part of the routine. More recently, videos have appeared on the YouTube channels of Billboard and The Players Tribune, where Normani teaches choreography to Jordan Chiles on All Yours, raising the possibility of collaboration behind the scenes. But it seems like Normani’s former partner is also helping Chiles!

ADVERTISEMENT

Normani isn’t the only Fifth Harmony connection that Jordan Chiles has

Interestingly, Lauren Jauregui, a former Fifth Harmony bandmate of Normani Kordei, was also part of DWTS Season 34. However, in Week 3, on TikTok Night, she and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, were sent home, as they scored 18/30. She did not restrain herself when queried about her feelings upon exiting the competition, as she simply was, “pissed”. And now back in the studio, might her wisdom assist Jordan in accomplishing something that Lauren failed to do?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In the meantime, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa are on a different path. Just a few days back, they notched a perfect score of the season. As Jordan said, “That’s my first perfect score in anything… Now I actually feel more confident in myself of getting a perfect score in my sport, which is pretty crazy to say.” However, the question is: will she be able to push this momentum to the end?

Lauren and Normani were both members of Fifth Harmony, the American girl group formed on The X Factor USA in 2012, and shared the spotlight for several years. Their background as teammates makes the studio visit of Lauren even more interesting, as Normani is actively engaged in the freestyle choreography of Jordan.

As Normani leads the choreography and Lauren surprises in the studio, the choreography of Ezra and the final freestyle of Jordan Chiles appear to be more than a dance but a winner. And if she won the Mirrorball Trophy, she would be the third Olympic gymnast to win.