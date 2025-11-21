Jordan Chiles’ DWTS Finale Could Tie Back to Her First UCLA Gymnastics Milestone

“That’s my first perfect score in anything, and I’m so happy it was on Dancing with the Stars,” said Jordan Chiles after earning a flawless 30/30 in the second semi-final performance alongside partner Ezra Sosa. After weeks of controversial scoring, this milestone felt like redemption as the duo set the stage ablaze with the Argentine Tango to “U Got the Look,” leaving jaws on the floor. Now, with the coveted Mirrorball trophy in sight, the two-time Olympic medalist has revealed that she will chime in on the exact tunes that delivered her first perfect 10 on the floor routine.

As per the latest Dancing With the Stars press release, the show has unveiled the songs selected for both the judges’ round and the freestyle performances. For her freestyle, the Olympian has chosen “Motivation” by Normani, a track that carries more than just rhythm to her. The song holds deep sentimental value, as it was to this very tune that Biles once secured the first perfect 10 of her collegiate career during a UCLA gymnastics meet against the Utah Utes.

The landmark performance came in her freshman season, turning the routine into a defining moment of her early college career. Choreographed by Bijoya “BJ” Das for the Bruins, Jordan Chiles delivered a spectacular floor routine that earned her a perfect 10 at the event. Now, three years later, she has chosen the same song once again, this time to make her mark on Dancing With the Stars.

Interestingly, back in October, the Olympian crossed paths with the singer at UCLA’s Yates Gym, and just days later, Normani joined her for an impromptu gymnastics session. The pop star surprised many by confidently tackling the beam and nailing most of the routine. Then again, it wasn’t entirely unexpected, considering Normani herself trained as a gymnast during her childhood.

In the Judges’ Choice Round of the DWTS season finale, Jordan Chiles and her partner will perform a Paso Doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna. To stay in contention for the Mirrorball Trophy, the couple must first shine in the Judges’ Round, where the panel selects the music and guides the performers through the routine.

This is followed by the high-pressure “Instant Dance Challenge,” where contestants discover both the dance style and song just minutes before taking to the stage. Finally, the night concludes with the much-anticipated freestyle round. While the gymnast is rooting for the final trophy, she has a message for the fans.

“Now we need you,” Jordan Chiles appeals to the fans ahead of the DWTS finale

After her perfect semifinal score, the Olympian couldn’t hide her joy, saying, “Words can’t express how happy I am to have Ezra as a partner. And I keep saying it over and over again. People probably get tired of it,” while chatting with ET’s Denny Directo. The heartfelt moment took an even more emotional turn when Sosa jumped in, visibly overwhelmed, confessing, “B— I’m gonna cry,” while wiping tears away.

Following that, Chiles took to her Instagram handle, urging the fans to support the duo further as the finale inches closer, “This is it! Semifinals and @ezra.sosa We Made it! Now we need you! Remember to vote between 5pm and 6:50 pm PST!! Even if the show hasn’t aired on the West Coast! Text JORDAN to 21523 10x times and then again online!” Viewers will have a chance to cast their vote in real time during the live simulcast airing across the ET and CT regions.

Throughout this window, fans from all U.S. time zones, including its territories and Canada, can participate through online voting at dwtsvote.abc.com. In addition to that, the audiences using selected U.S. wireless networks can submit their votes via SMS as well. All the votes will be tallied with the judges’ scores to ultimately crown the winner of season 34 of Dancing With The Stars.