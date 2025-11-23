Jordan Chiles’ DWTS Finale Prep Takes Fun Turn With Special Guest Drop-In

This time Dancing With The Stars has switched things up for the finale by introducing three rounds of competition: “Judges’ Choice,” “Instant Dance,” and a “Make-or-Break Freestyle.” With just three days to go till the finale, Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa are pushing harder than ever in rehearsals, but who will mentor them for the judges’ choice round?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a joint Instagram post by Dancing With The Stars, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa shared behind-the-scenes snippets from their training, revealing their assigned mentor, who dropped by during their evening session. “Guess what, you guys?” said Sosa as Chiles screamed with excitement in the background. “Our first dance is judges’ choice, and guess who our judge is?” The answer was none other than Carrie Ann Inaba.

For those still unfamiliar with the judges’ round, this segment will feature the teams performing under the direct guidance of Inaba, Derek Hough, or Bruno Tonioli, who will personally mentor their assigned duo. Teams are given both their song and dance style by the judge, with Chiles and Sosa set to dance a Paso Doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaba guiding Chiles and Sosa feels almost poetic, especially as the 57-year-old has been lambasted by fans over alleged inconsistencies in her scoring. But when the criticism reached a boiling point, it was none other than Jordan Chiles who stepped up to defend her: “I have been in a world where you constantly get judged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She continued, “I am a gymnast and I understand what’s like to be in the spotlight. Yes, they are going to judge [the dances] the way they see them. You can only go out there and do what you do. Is everything going to be perfect? No.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re on a TV show, right? Judging is judging.The judges are human beings and they have their own opinions the same way that everyone else does. The judges are amazing. I don’t think people should go and bash them for anything. It’s not right.”

and in the freestyle routine, they will be dancing to the tunes of

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With Inaba’s background in a range of dance styles, including ballet and jazz, fans can expect a unique and powerful performance from the couple. But with two other rounds to go, Chiles and Sosa will need to channel the energy that saw them get a perfect 30/30 in the semifinal.

Especially as they will need strong fan support in the public vote; their freestyle to Normani’s ‘Motivation’ will be particularly important on that front, as Chiles herself came forward after the semifinals with a heartfelt request to the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Chiles requests fans ahead of the DWTS finale

“Words can’t express how happy I am to have Ezra as a partner. And I keep saying it over and over again. People probably get tired of it,” said the gymnast while speaking with ET’s Denny Directo. It was a glowing moment for Jordan Chiles, who finally secured a perfect score after weeks of falling short despite delivering her very best.

The victory not only lifted her spirits but also reignited belief as she and Ezra Sosa surged toward the finale. “That’s my first perfect score in anything, and I’m so happy it was on Dancing With the Stars.” Chiles told People Magazine.

And now, they’re turning to the fans with a heartfelt appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After their semi-final performance, Chiles took to her Instagram handle to write, “This is it! Semifinals and @ezra.sosa We Made it! Now we need you! Remember to vote between 5pm and 6:50 pm PST!! Even if the show hasn’t aired on the West Coast! Text JORDAN to 21523 10x times and then again online!”

The duo is set to perform three times on the all-important night of November 25 – first in the judges’ round, then the instant round, and finally the high-stakes freestyle. With voting lines open throughout the show, fans can back their favorite couple at any time. So, will you throw your support behind the Olympian and help power her to dance glory?