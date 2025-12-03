Jordan Chiles Final DWTS Performance Continues to Leave Fans Stunned, Days After Show’s Conclusion

So close, yet just out of reach. Jordan Chiles narrowly missed the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The Olympic star dominated the Instant Dance and freestyle rounds with near-perfect scores – only a 29/30 in the Judges’ Choice broke the streak. Her 89/90 finale total locked in a strong third place behind Robert Irwin & Witney Carson and Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy. But even without the trophy, Chiles’ electric Freestyle stole the show and is still the dance everyone’s talking about.

On a recent episode of Chicks in the Office, the hosts dove into Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa’s “Freestyle” performance, a moment that had everyone talking. Chiles and Sosa delivered a flawless routine, but it was Normani’s unexpected 35-second cameo that truly stole the spotlight. Her brief appearance didn’t just catch viewers off guard. It left a lasting impression that elevated the entire performance.

“Jordan and Ezra’s freestyle was out of this f—— world. Obsessed. And I think that what’s so fun with a freestyle,” said Francesca Mariano as she expressed her love for the beautiful performance showcased by the duo. Both Francesca Mariano and Maria Ciuffo were stunned by how close to perfect every duo looked in the freestyle round. But when the pressure peaked, it was Jordan Chiles who delivered the standout moment.

“Jordan just crushed it. And I thought she was so great. The choreography was amazing. I thought Ezra did such a good job. It was such a cool moment. I mean, that Normani pop out to dance there was sick. Amazing,” Mariano continued. The entire performance was a shocker, not just for the judges but for everyone who witnessed it. And let’s be clear, a lot of people did.

According to Nielsen ratings, the Season 34 finale drew a massive 9.24 million viewers, making it the show’s most-watched finale in over a decade. That’s not all. This season has easily surpassed the 7.22 million viewers recorded previously. For those of you who don’t know, the last time the show achieved such numbers was back in November 2016, when the finale reached 10.97 million viewers.

Not only did the show lead among adults, but it also delivered its sharpest adults 18–49 finale ratings since 2015 and its most impressive adults 18–34 numbers since 2011. With a finale buoyed by such momentum, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa’s Freestyle was bound to leave a lasting imprint. Having Normani in the finale routine was a masterclass from the duo, but now, whose idea was it? Well, take a guess.

Whose idea was it? Jordan Chiles or Ezra Sosa?

Was it Ezra Sosa? Was it Jordan Chiles? Wrong, the real scene-stealer was none other than Normani. When the Fifth Harmony superstar learned that Jordan Chiles had chosen her hit “Motivation” for the freestyle performance, she didn’t hesitate to reach out. The excitement was mutual, and what followed became one of the most unforgettable moments of the finale.

In fact, as Jordan exclusively told E! News, “She’s the one who actually said, ‘I think I should be in your freestyle.I didn’t know she was serious until her manager called me and was like, ‘No, she’s being serious. She wants to be in it. I was like, ‘OK, Ezra, we’re gonna do this. We’re gonna make it one of the most iconic freestyles.”

“I came into this wondering what was gonna happen and wondering if I would even make a finale. So to know that people are saying my freestyle was one of the best freestyles they’ve seen means everything. We live in a world of different imaginations, different dreams, and different realities. Words can’t express how grateful I am to be a part of this show.”

With the conclusion of the Dancing With The Stars season 34, Jordan Chiles is back at her gym training for her final year at UCLA, which is scheduled to start in January. Given that, what are your thoughts?