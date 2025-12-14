Jordan Chiles’ Final “Prince Routine” Ignites Buzz as UCLA Stars Stun Gymnastics Fans Pre-NCAA Season

Jordan Chiles is known for her Olympic triumphs, but 2025 will be remembered for something completely different: her Prince-themed floor routine. Even as the year comes to a close, fans still talk about this year’s UCLA season opener when she performed a medley of Prince. And again, as she wrapped up the year, she performed on this routine once more before the pre-NCAA season, but this time she performed it as a senior, and that too for the last time.

Chile’s performed her routine on December 13 at UCLA’s Meet the Bruins event. There, the team was split into Team Jolly and Team Holly for a head-to-head showdown.

However, Chiles’ team, Team Jolly, surged ahead with a 6‑1 lead after two rotations, but Team Holly fought back, winning the third rotation 3‑2 and sweeping three consecutive floor matchups to narrow the gap to 8‑7. Then came Chiles. On the balance beam, she delivered two routines, sealing the win for Team Jolly 9‑8.

But what left onlookers most impressed was her floor routine as Chiles delivered her final Prince routine with all the energy, choreography, and style. “This is the last time we’ll see Jordan Chiles perform her iconic Prince routine,” said the commentators. In her post match presser, Chiles discussed the change, suggesting fans could look for forward to a whole new vibe on floor from her in the coming weeks.

“I’m really excited… I feel like I’ve gotten older in my generations of music, so I guess that’s kind of like a hint,” she said. “I’ve gotten further down the line from Prince…” Though the Prince routine is officially retired, its magic lives on.

With the UCLA team preparing to play a season in 2026 (the first game is scheduled to happen on January 3 in Washington), the energy on the floor delivered by Jordan Chiles will no doubt be entertainment personified. And when videos of her recent performances went viral, social media was filled with excited fans.

Jordan Chiles wows fans with her iconic floor routine

One fan wrote, “UCLA out dancing everybody and landing hella 3-pass routines is genuinely embarrassing for everyone else.” Another added, “I LOVE UCLA GYMNASTICS. IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE ALIVE AND BE A BRUIN.”

It’s no surprise that UCLA’s gymnastics program is consistently among the nation’s elite. In 2025, they were regularly ranked near the top, around 5th nationally, and captured the Big Ten Championship with one of the highest team scores ever recorded, including standout floor exercise performances. They also secured second place at the 2025 NCAA Championships, narrowly trailing powerhouse Oklahoma.

One more added, “Oh UCLA is back back. Remember the sad days of making Pulla do bars???” And it’s easy to see why. In a recent game, Jordan Chiles went 2-for-2, winning both of her matchups and leading Team Jolly to victory. Ashlee Sullivan and Nola Matthews, both Freshmen, hit even bars and vault, and Riley Jenkins stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 as a sophomore.

The fans even made a comparison to Pauline Tratz, the German gymnast who used to keep UCLA on top of the nation in 2018-2022, pointing at how Chiles and her teammates performed as a show on all events. The result? An act that delighted audiences, blew up Twitter, and made everyone understand why UCLA gymnastics remains the leader in the NCAA.