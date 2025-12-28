Jordan Chiles’ Hilarious Engagement Rumor Leaves DWTS Partner Ezra Sosa Shocked: “Congratulations”

Ever since Jordan Chiles revealed she had been in an “on-and-off relationship” that lasted about two years, fans have been eager to know: Who is she dating now? Before people could even speculate properly, a publication dropped a headline that shook the internet. Jordan was supposedly “secretly engaged.” And the lucky person? None other than her Dancing With the Stars partner, Ezra Sosa.

The headline of the publication read: “BIG SECRET REVEALED: Jordan Chiles is secretly engaged to her DWTS dance partner Ezra Sosa after finishing 3rd in the finals, but at the same time revealed plans to “drop out of UCLA” to prepare for her comeback at the 2028 LA Olympics with a new Beyonce routine. ”

Sosa, like anyone else, was surprised, but he humorously put an end to the rumors. He posted a screenshot of the article headline on Instagram with the caption “News to me.” Then he tagged Chiles and joked, “Congratulations to us.”

Jordan Chiles also re-shared his story and brushed it off with a series of laughing emojis. Safe to say, they both found the rumor hilarious. Sure, their chemistry on DWTS was real, warm, and fun to watch. But a secret engagement? That part definitely came out of thin air.

Imago Credits: Instagram/ DWTS

And in case anyone missed the memo, Sosa is openly gay. When he first joined DWTS in 2021 as a troupe member, he hadn’t talked about his sexuality publicly yet. Not because he wanted to hide it, but because he was still learning how to own that part of himself under a very bright spotlight. He later shared in interviews that JoJo Siwa played a big role in helping him feel safe enough to express himself.

He recalled moments from touring with her: “When I first met [JoJo Siwa] on the show, she knew I was in the closet, she knew I was gay, but she also knew how uncomfortable I was in my own skin. I went on tour with her…and it was constant days where she would put makeup on my face…”

As for Chiles, she recently appeared on Keke Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, and made one thing very clear: “No, I’m single! Everybody, I’m single.” She also spoke about her past relationship, explaining, “It was a communication thing” that broke things down. Her ex-boyfriend played overseas, and between time zones, schedules, and missed check-ins, staying connected got harder.

But Jordan Chiles has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and it doesn’t include gymnasts.

Jordan Chiles said no to dating a gymnast before the DWTS finale

On Keke Palmer’s podcast, the True Jackson, VP star asked Jordan Chiles if she would ever date someone from the same industry. Chiles smiled and replied, “Sport-wise, I don’t mind,” she said. “In gymnastics, no, I don’t think I would date another gymnast. Like, I could be an NBA wife, I could be an NFL wife. All those things, so might as well.”

But Chiles never shared the name of a partner publicly, though fans once linked her to NFL player Tariq Woolen. The speculation peaked in 2024 when the Seattle Seahawks quarterback dropped a small but loud hint during a Mic’d Up YouTube episode by saying, “I liked her picture on Instagram two days ago.”

That one line blew up the internet, but no confirmation of the relationship followed. So while the speculation has continued into 2025, one thing has become clear: Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa’s chemistry on DWTS was electric and unforgettable. Fans loved it. Not because it felt romantic, but because it felt real.

Imago Credits: Instagram/ Jordan Chiles

After weeks of growth and 14 competing pairs, Chiles and Sosa finished in third place in the Season 34 finale. They performed three final routines, won praise from judges and viewers, and ended the season right behind the top two couples. Before finale night, Jordan wrote an emotional Instagram message for Ezra, calling him the “best partner ever.”

So, no, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa aren’t engaged. But yes, their partnership was one of the most loved this season.