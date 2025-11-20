“I’m Gonna Cry”: Jordan Chiles’ DWTS Partner Ezra Sosa Makes Feelings Clear About Finals Qualification

Jordan Chiles has finally gotten her perfect score on Dancing With The Stars, and it’s all because of her partner, Ezra Sosa. The duo left the stage in style after performing their Argentine Tango to ‘U Got the Look’ in the second semifinal. Needless to say, it was a proud moment for the finalists. But following the performance, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Olympian put tears in her partner’s eyes.

Chatting with ET’s Denny Directo, Chiles said, “Words can’t express how happy I am to have Ezra as a partner. And I keep saying it over and over again. People probably get tired of it…” That’s when Sosa jumped in and expressed his emotions. He said, “B— I’m gonna cry,” and proceeded to wipe off the tears welling up in his eyes.

Despite facing criticism from the fans, especially after October 7, 2025, when the fans bashed Chiles for her ‘mean girl’ attitude by moving away from the set. Although Chiles cleared the air later on, disclosing that she had to walk away because the production house wanted just the professionals together, she received unwavering support from Sosa through social media. And now, it was her turn to return the favor.

The Olympic gold medalist continued, “This dude has done so much through his whole entire season, from coming now, his first season and getting eliminated week one, and now, his second season, and we’re in the finale. That’s just, you know, that’s just success to him. And I appreciate everything he has done.” Sosa’s importance can be highlighted by the fact that the first week of DWTS season 34 was pretty bad for Chiles. But the team didn’t give up and worked on the feedback from the judges. And look where that got them. They’re in the finale!

Moreover, in a joint interview with PEOPLE, Jordan Chiles thanked Ezra Sosa for being by her side through the ups and downs of the show. She stated, “And now, my guy, you made it to the finale and we got a perfect score.” This was actually Chiles’ first-ever perfect score in the show. Of course, the fans have been demanding that the judges give them perfect 10s for ages. And even though the duo impressed the fans, the judges noticed a slight falter in Chiles’ dance in the first semifinal.

What made Jordan Chiles miss out on getting a perfect score in the DWTS first semifinal?

In the first semifinal dance, Chiles and her partner performed a Jive to ‘Raspberry Beret’ by Prince. It was a dance that had a fast, upbeat tempo, multiple bounces, quick direction changes, and whatnot! Such a performance demands a massive gas tank, which Chiles already had as a gymnast, and a clear lead-follow relationship with the partner. However, there was a minute mistake on Chiles’ part. She momentarily broke the tempo of the Jive and got slightly behind the rhythm. But yes, she did recover as quickly as possible.

According to Derek Hough, the performance justified the ‘Prince Night’. It had the “bite” and the “sharpness” and the “pure Prince funky fun.” Basically, he enjoyed it. But the others didn’t miss out on the falter. Bruno Tonioli commended the high energy of the performance. But he also pointed out that Jordan Chiles lost the pace of the fast tempo in the later part of the dance. For Carrie Ann Inaba, it was the “best performance so far” for the night. However, like Tonioli, she also pointed out the “mishap” and restrained herself from awarding a perfect score.

Nevertheless, Chiles and Sosa managed to overcome all of their shortcomings and bagged their first perfect score in the second dance of the semifinals. Now, we need to see if they can extend this stance in the finale against the other contestants.