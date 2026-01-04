Jordan Chiles’ New Floor Routine at UCLA Season Opener Sparks Emotional Reaction Across Gymnastics Community

As the 2026 NCAA gymnastics season approaches, Jordan Chiles embarks on her final collegiate journey with UCLA, shouldering the aspirations of a prestigious program and the affection of the gymnastics community. Following a tumultuous phase marked by Olympic glory and a notable journey to the finale of the reality show “Dancing with the Stars,” the 24-year-old returns to Westwood for one final chapter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The primary objective is to guide the Bruins towards their inaugural national team title since 2018, an achievement that would solidify her status as one of the most significant collegiate gymnasts of her time. The opening weekend of the season provided a preliminary insight into her potential. On X, Big Ten Gymnastics revealed that “Jordan Chiles debuts her 2026 floor routine for UCLA Gymnastics,” a highlight that swiftly took center stage during the Bruins’ opening meet.

The debut was a remarkable display of power and charisma, culminating in an impressive score of 9.925 that captivated the gymnastics community. This recent development underscores her remarkable change from the iconic “Prince” routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 13, Chiles showcased that routine at UCLA’s Meet the Bruins event, marking the final occasion of her routine. Accompanied by the energetic rhythms of “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince, this routine seamlessly combined challenging elements with style, featuring a selection of energetic air guitar moves.

“This is the last time we’ll see Jordan Chiles perform her iconic Prince routine,” remarked the commentators, announcing a moving farewell. Nonetheless, the new unique routine has undoubtedly captured the attention of many online.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gymnastics community was taken aback by the moves of Jordan Chiles

The introduction of Jordan Chiles’ new floor exercise, accompanied by a medley of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” left fans extremely moved. One fan, reveling in the nostalgic soundtrack, expressed, “As a child of the 80s, I totally approve of the FX music @ChilesJordan ! Paying homage to both Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson? Yes please, and thank you! Here for it!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This fan praised the artistic choice: “Great music! And routine!” Many were taken aback by her remarkable transformation, with one remarking, “Idk HOW she managed to level up like this on floor but omg I liveeeee.” Prior to embracing this routine, Chiles remarked to reporters: “2026 is about to be a very fun year. All these girls are very special, and our freshmen definitely dominated today. I think just being able to build a team from the top to the bottom is the best thing.”

Her confidence was indeed evident in her performance. Indeed, she won all four events and the all-around in the season opener. The scores? 9.900 in vault, 9.925 in uneven bars, 9.975 in balance beam, 9.925 in floor exercise, accumulating 39.725 all-around!

A fan expressed, “This makes me want to cry, because ‘River Deep Mountain High’ will always make me think of Naya Rivera.” A fan highlighted an intriguing aspect of the meet, saying, “Oh babe 🔥🔥🔥🔥 and I always love when the teammates mark it on the side and watching them they are in love with this routine too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For fans, witnessing Jordan Chiles’ performance presents a chance to honor an athlete who has contributed immensely to the sport—not merely through medals and scores, but through an engaging and vibrant personality.