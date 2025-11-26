Jordan Chiles’ Perfect Plan Promises to Make the DWTS Finale Unforgettable for the Whole Cast

After weeks of non-stop cha-cha-cha and drama, Dancing With The Stars Season 34 is finally culminating in a spectacular finale. Jordan Chiles is dazzling on the floor, posting 29/30 in the judges’ round and a flawless 30/30 in the Instant Dance Challenge. But before the lights even hit the floor, Jordan had already stolen a moment, pulling off a slick, unexpected gesture for the judges and fellow finalists that shifted the entire vibe of the night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The two-time Olympic medalist took to her Instagram stories to reveal a massive, and we mean massive, gift hamper for the finalists, judges, and, of course, the hosts as well. The curated package put together by ‘Giftbags by Rachel’ featured 16 premium gifts, including Beats Powerfit earphones, a mud pack for the face and body complete with an applicator by Borghese, perfumes from Dossier particularly their premium Slice of Heaven fragrance, Garnier’s frizz tamer and micellar water along with cleansing pads, and haircare and beauty products from Got2B.

The hamper featured a purple designer bag by Hulken, which contained a pedicure set from Londontown, Ouidad’s advance climate control shampoo and conditioner, voluminous eyelashes from imPRESS, a box of beauty products by IPSY, sleeping masks by Laneige, protein oatmeal and cookie granola from Purely Elizabeth, Immune Support from Quicksilver Scientific, snacks from SkinnyDipped, peptide plump eye mask from StriVectin, Vital Proteins collagen peptides, and finally, detangling brushes from Wet Brush and a Bioionic long barrel styler curling iron.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had 48 hours to make the Dancing With The Stars gift bag. This is the quickest gift bag I have ever created, and I can’t tell you how amazing it turned out.” Rachel shared on her Instagram reel.

“This was such a fun one, helping Jordan Chiles gift her finalists for the big DWTS finale.” Rachel re-shared Jordan Chiles’ Instagram story with a caption. Moments later, Chiles boosted the love by reposting it on her own timeline. For those unaware, Rachel isn’t new to curating high-end gift sets for celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gift Bags By Rachael (@giftbagsbyrachael) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2022, after Jason Mraz narrowly missed out on first place in the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 finale, he took to social media the very next day to share a heartfelt “thank you” and “congratulations” with his castmates. He also revealed that he had teamed up with Gift Bags by Rachel to create personalized gift hampers for his fellow finalists as a gesture of gratitude.

More details to follow, keep dancing…

ADVERTISEMENT