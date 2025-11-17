Jordan Chiles Shares Love as Her DWTS Father–Daughter Dance Inspires Bride’s Special Wedding Moment

In Week 5 of Dancing With The Stars, Jordan Chiles performed one of the most emotional dances of the season. She paired up with her father, Timothy Chiles, and performed a Viennese Waltz to the tune of ‘Daughters’ by John Mayer on the Dedication Night. But instead of a perfect score, she got 32 out of 40. However, the night wasn’t about the scores. Chiles’ partner, Ezra Sosa, rightfully pointed out, “That night it’s about LOVE, not competition.” And after a few weeks, the world got to know why.

Recently, a fan named Alexandra Jacobs shared a beautiful moment through social media. She followed the gymnast and performed a Viennese Waltz with her father. The caption of the video read, “When Ezra & Jordan’s Viennese Waltz becomes the vision for your Father-Daughter dance 🥹.” And Jordan Chiles had to respond in a similar tone. She reshared the visual through her Instagram Story and wrote, “🫶🫶🫶🫶 I love this so much.” Even Sosa couldn’t stay back and shared the visual through his IG Story. And in the caption, he wrote, “I’m crying!!!!! You look so beautiful 🥹.”

But wait… there’s more to the story! When Jacobs shared her dance on TikTok, claiming that Jordan Chiles was the inspiration for the dance, the Olympic gold medalist commented, “This is the best thing ever!! And this is what this dance was for exactly 🥹🥹♥️♥️.” Sosa also took to the comments and typed in, “IM BAWLING THIS IS BEAUTIFUL 😭.”

To top it off, Chiles’ partner also made a reaction video on TikTok, wherein he literally got teary-eyed while watching Jacobs dance with her father on her wedding day. Following her performance along with her father on Dedication Night, Jordan Chiles had a brief chat with Extra TV’s Sadie Murray. Therein, she confessed how much it meant to share the stage with her father, even more so to dance with him.

Every little girl deserves to share a dance with her father. And that’s exactly what she did with the Viennese Waltz. The gymnast claimed, “So, it was truly about just the meaning of the connection, the love that we have for each other.” But dancing with her father was much more meaningful.

How Jordan Chiles’ Father Shaped Her Journey

As the conversation with Murray continued, the Extra TV representative pointed out that Timothy Chiles had a massive role to play in the Olympian’s successful gymnastics career. And Chiles had to agree. She said, “He was one of the people that kind of was like, ‘Hey, her energy is out of this world. How can we keep it on the cool side and make sure she’s still, you know, with education and everything.’” During her childhood, Chiles had a lot of trouble dealing with her ADHD (attention defecit hyperactivity disorder).

There came a time when she couldn’t even complete a conversation without staying still. But her father came to the rescue and brought gymnastics as an arena to redirect her energy. Jordan Chiles confessed, “So, I always say gymnastics saved my life.” This pushed Murray to comment that her father also had a role in saving a life. And Chiles gave it a nod. But the dance on DWTS Week 5 had a lot more impact than just bringing back childhood emotions.

Reflecting the moments after the dance, Chiles stated, “And that, just like my dad said, ‘You know, hopefully, a dad can, you know, call his daughter, or a daughter can call her father, and just hopefully get that connection back.’” Needless to say, it was a memorable moment for Jordan Chiles and her fans.

But what do you make of the fan’s viral wedding day dance? Do you think Chiles’ father-daughter duo can inspire more such dances in the future? Drop down a comment to keep the conversation flowing.