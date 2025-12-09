Jordan Chiles Stuns Fans With New Look Ahead of Her Final NCAA Season at UCLA

Jordan has always had a soft spot for fashion and styling. She has already stepped onto major stages in style. Remember her walkout in the Kim Shui Spring 2025 show that marked her official debut in the New York Fashion Week earlier in September? Later on, her styling became even more prominent during her Dancing With The Stars appearance. And now, prior to her final NCAA season with the UCLA Bruins, she took the fans by surprise with a striking new outfit that showcases her evolving fashion sense.

Recently, the Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to share her new ensemble with her 1.6 million fans. She sported an all-black long coat that blended luxury, attitude, and minimalism. Jordan Chiles paired the structured long black coat with a chic black top and textured shorts, featuring a fur-trimmed hem. It was certainly an unexpected detail that instantly elevated her look.

Chiles further elevated her look with a pair of black and bold statement glasses, pointed black heels, and layered jewelry. She had ear studs, a necklace gracefully hidden under her top, a few rings on her fingers, a watch, and bracelets, one on each wrist. The dramatic lighting in the photos only amplifies her high-chic fashion energy she’s radiating.

The Olympian dictated the storyline through the caption, “tis the season💋.”

Fans of course couldn’t get enough. Her freshly chopped hair in particular became a standout highlight. The entire comments section was filled with comments cheering her looks, especially her hairstyle. And one fan noted, “ERRYBODY got the memo! Chop what’s not needed! 👏🏽👏🏽” The entire outfit had the people in awe. One fan highlighted that emotion and wrote, “THIS LOOOOK. The fit, the hair, everythingggg.”

From the wardrobe choices to the glam, Jordan delivered a moment that reminds everyone why she’s becoming a rising name not just in athletics, but in fashion too. But did you know that she was also the favorite fashionista of the Golden Girls?

Jade Carey and Simone Biles highlight Jordan Chiles’ fashion sense

With her strong sense of fashion and style, Chiles quickly became the fashionista of the 2024 Olympics team. Her teammates have long recognized her eye for detail, her instinct for what works, and her confidence in experimenting with trends.

Talking about PEOPLE, Jade Carey previously said, “Jordan’s definitely the style girl. If you ever need any advice on what to wear, when to wear it, how to wear it, definitely go to Jordan. I think not only me, but a lot of us would go to Jordan to be like, okay, do I wear this or does this look cute? I give that all to Jordan.”

Even the ‘Queen of Flips’, Simone Biles, often asked Jordan Chiles for fashion advice. And as she continued to help her teammates out with what to pair with their outfits, Chiles realized that she loved fashion. And Biles still reaches out to Chiles, asking for styling tips.

The DWTS season 34 second runner-up claimed, “It’s really fun because that’s just something that I get to enjoy and focus my mind on something that’s not just my sport.”

For someone who spends so much of her time in the rigorous, disciplined world of athletics, fashion offers Jordan a refreshing balance. It’s a space where she can explore, express herself, and uplift the surrounding people. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Jordan Chiles is a standout style icon, too. And we might even get to see some iconic styling as she hops into the gym at the annual preseason meet for UCLA.