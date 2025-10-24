Joscelyn Roberson Reveals Mental Health Fight During World Gymnastics Championship 2025

In a stunning display of resilience, 19-year-old American gymnast Joscelyn Roberson clinched the bronze medal in the vault final at the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta. Overcoming a week of significant struggles, the Arkansas Razorback sophomore landed a pair of clean vaults for a combined score of 13.983, finishing just one-tenth of a point out of silver. This hard-won medal marked a powerful personal victory, capping an emotional journey that extended far beyond the physical demands of the sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After her performance, Roberson opened up about the intense mental battle she faced throughout the competition. As reported by Inside Gymnastics on X, she stated, “I feel so good. I mean, these vaults have given me so much trouble. So just being able to go out there and just do my normal.” She explained the root of this internal struggle, adding, “I’ve been dealing with a lot of mental stuff that I didn’t think I would deal with just because I got injured at the last Worlds. And then when I got here, I just got really in my head about it and like lost all of my confidence.”

This admission highlighted the often-hidden psychological challenges elite athletes face, tracing back to a traumatic season-ending ankle injury she suffered during warm-ups at the 2023 World Championships. The specter of that moment made vault a particularly emotional apparatus for her, deeply impacting her self-belief. Earlier in the week, she had confessed that her “confidence was on zero” after a qualifying round where she felt everything that could go wrong had gone wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Faced with the inability to confidently perform her planned difficult ‘Cheng‘ vault, Roberson and her coach, Chris Brooks, made a bold strategic decision the night before the final. She would instead attempt the ‘Mustafina,’ a vault with an extra half-twist that she had not trained in seven months.

However, Joscelyn Roberson described her thought process, stating, “So I just decided to play it safe. I knew I could make a half on full. Haven’t trained them since March, but I just I knew I could do them. So just got out there and did what I knew I could do. And yeah, I’m so proud of myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Roberson’s bronze medal, therefore, represents much more than a podium finish; it symbolizes a profound personal triumph over adversity. Her journey in Jakarta serves as a powerful testament to the importance of mental fortitude in athletics, demonstrating that the path to victory sometimes requires overcoming the doubts in one’s own mind as much as the competition on the floor. However, she wasn’t the only American who grabbed the spotlight today.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Stunning the crowd, just like Joscelyn Roberson

Joscelyn Roberson grabbed a bronze in the women’s vault, and guess what? Patrick Hoopes also scored a bronze on the pommel horse. Oh, and there was one more American who really stood out in Jakarta. At 31, Donnell Whittenburg became the first American man to snag a world title on the still rings, making history in the process. That was such an amazing accomplishment that really showcased a career packed with determination and grit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whittenburg’s path to this gold medal had its ups and downs. He was an alternate for the Olympics two times, and then, just a bit over a year before the championships in September 2024, he ended up tearing his Achilles tendon. His sixth appearance at these world championships puts him right up there with the legendary Simone Biles for the most by an American gymnast, showing just how committed he is and how long he’s been a part of the sport.

He totally crushed it with his win, taking down a tough competition that included the 2022 World Champion, Adem Asil from Turkey (14.566), and the 2021 Champion, Lan Xingyu from China (14.500). This world title wasn’t just a win for Whittenburg; it was a huge moment for USA Gymnastics as a whole.