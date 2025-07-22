Missouri Football Sends Message for Jonathan Owens Amid Long-Distance Chapter With Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens and the Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2024 regular season on Sunday, January 5, 2025, with a Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field, where they secured a 24‑22 win over the Green Bay Packers. Ever since then, Owens has been enjoying his time with his wife Simone Biles. Recently, the couple went on a trip to Biles’ second home – Belize, cocktails by the ocean, yacht outings, fishing in crystal-clear waters. But now, 6 days ago, the NFL Safety made a post that hinted that things were about to change.

Captioned, “Almost that time ⏳#Year8“, he shared pictures of himself on the greens practicing his football skills. Owens entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, signed with the Arizona Cardinals. It has been 8 years ever since, and now with the 2025 NFL season about to kick off in the coming months, he is getting ready. As of July 21, the 2025 Chicago Bears Training Camp is all set to begin its week, and amidst that, the NFL safety has got a message from a collegiate football team. It says-

Missouri Western Football took to its official X handle today to throw some light on Jonathan Owens. He was a standout safety at Missouri Western (2013–2017), where he redshirted in 2013, earned Second-Team All-MIAA honors and the Male Student-Athlete of the Year award in 2017. They tweeted, “Jonathan Owens enters his seventh season in the NFL and second with the @ChicagoBears! In 2024 he appeared in every game and started 5 games for the Bears. We are excited to see him continue to excel this fall.” Yes, he entered the NFL in 2018, but as an injured reserve with the Cardinals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He then played part or full seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, making 2024 his sixth active season, but counting the 2018 campaign gives him a total of seven seasons of NFL experience entering the Bears in 2024. In the 2024 season, he generated 49 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception, one tackle-for-loss, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Owens scored the Bears’ first touchdown of the year when he returned a blocked punt 21 yards in a 24-17 season-opening win over the Titans. Also, Simone Biles is not participating in any gymnastics meet for the whole of 2025, and with Owens going to mandatory training camp, what better for her than another trip with her girlies, though this means the couple is in long distance again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens in long-distance again

It might have only been a week or so when Simone Biles was having the time of her life in Belize. Well, she is back to beach life – but this time without Jonathan Owens. This time around, she jetted over 2,000+ miles from Texas to the British Virgin Islands, sharing serene coastal shots and iced welcome drinks from her Instagram Stories. As the waves crashed in the background, she unveiled a new favorite spot: the sleek Tanna 47 yacht, captioning it simply, “home for the week 😍😍😍.”

The Olympian posed pictures of the view from the yacht deck, the interiors of the sailboat, and her girl squad. was retired volleyball pro Torrie Brown, a familiar face at Chicago Bears games cheering on her husband Marcedes Lewis. The posts tagged Torrie and Ocius. The three of them have been traveling partners. On June 21, Simone shared an Instagram story from an airplane with the caption: “The only aisle I’m looking forward to this summer ✈️🤣.” In that same story, she tagged her traveling companions, writing, “me & the girls @ocinleetthatsme @torriebrown.”