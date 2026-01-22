Months After Memoir Release, Jordan Chiles Unveils New Surprise Showing Her Life Beyond Gymnastics

After her bronze medal was taken from her, many wondered if Jordan Chiles’ journey was over. But heartbreak didn’t stop her. But just seven months later, she released her memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, swiftly becoming New York Times bestseller. Now, Chiles is continuing that momentum with her latest literary endeavor.

Recently, Chiles shared a story on her Instagram introducing a new comic book connected to her gymnastics career: “SWAG PATROL: Mindset.” The comic is a collaboration with her cousin, the creator of the Swag Patrol comic universe.

In her post, Chiles wrote: “We are set up at all UCLA home meets – come see us January 30th!” On the 30th, Bruins will host Washington at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

This comic follows the earlier book, Swag Patrol Presents: Mindset & Jordan Chiles, which was published in paperback on October 1, 2024. The comic features Mya Carter (Mindset) alongside Chiles in a comic/graphic novel style, blending superhero adventure with Chiles’ real-life journey. The story follows Carter’s journey as she teams up with Chiles to fight the villain Stingerette.

But Jordan Chiles’ drive isn’t limited to books or comics; even as a student-athlete, she has a strong entrepreneurial mindset.

Jordan Chiles’ expanding business world

Despite being just 24, Jordan Chiles has a strong entrepreneurial mindset… and that is the reason her networth is $1.5 million in 2025 (per Marca). Much of this comes from her business ideas and partnerships. Currently, she works with major brandslike Nike, Beats by Dre, Chase Bank, Alaska Airlines, Netflix, Toyota, Hero Cosmetics (Mighty Patch), Urban Outfitters, GK Elite, Love Wellness and features in ads, campaigns, and live events.

But Jordan also started her own fashion brand, Melanin Drip Clothing Co., which centered around sportswear that glorifies identity and empowerment. She also established the SHERO Athlete Collective, an organization to mentor and support young female athletes in 2025. As a part of UCLA NIL programs, she also launched Team Chiles clothes in collaboration with the retailers of NIL.

Following everything that Jordan Chiles experienced at the Paris Olympics, having her medal taken away, among other things, she found herself facing mental blocks that a lot of athletes are familiar with. She recognized that she wasn’t alone in that struggle. Because of this, she started a new mental health-based initiative. In her collaboration with CorePower Yoga, Chiles opens up about mindfulness, balance, and tending to mental health instead of just physical strength.

Meanwhile, she also has a strong presence in the media. She has also been featured on the cover of major magazines, such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2025. She also competed in a popular television show Dancing With the Stars, participating in season 34. Additionally, she has recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to further her career ambitions in entertainment, media and business, leading to opportunities.

As her senior year approaches, it seems Jordan Chiles will continue to grow her brand and her revenues far beyond the gymnastics mat!