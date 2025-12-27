NCAA Gymnastics Star Shares Honest Reaction as Her Skill Enters Suni Lee and Chinese Gymnast’s Legacy

Full-twisting Jaeger is a stunning example of ambition. The gymnast jumps over the bar, rotates precisely straight, and must catch it in a split second. An early 2024 effort by American Olympic champion Suni Lee, who fell, gained a lot of attention. Then, a year later, at the 2025 Antalya World Cup, China’s Yang Fanyuwei made gymnastics history by soaring through the skill with razor-straight perfection, catching it cleanly in competition, earning a G-rating, and having the skill named after her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet, the story of this gravity-defying move has another, quieter origin point, one that lives not on an international podium but in a college gym and on private social media feeds belonging to NCAA gymnast Chloe LaCoursiere. In a recent conversation with Inside Gymnastics on X, she disclosed that she had been honing the full-twisting Jaeger since 2021, well ahead of its introduction to the elite arena.

“It’s really awesome because this sport is so much about um, like I don’t know. I just love that. Who knows if my gymnastics was the point for anyone if they watched my videos? I know when I learned that skill…my coach pulled out a men’s gymnast and said ‘here you go, let’s learn it like you love to play gymnastics,’ so why not, and I didn’t tell anybody I had that skill for a year before I posted about it,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She clarified that this secret practice was linked to a postponed aspiration of elite gymnastics and an absolute passion for the creative challenges that accompany the sport. So, when LaCoursiere finally shared a video of the skill, the professional gymnastics world immediately took notice of it. A coach at the camp reached out to Suni Lee, who replied that she was also perfecting the same move.

“I was like oh my gosh I have to post it,” LaCoursiere recalled. “Sunni’s amazing she’s gonna get it.” The NCAA star expressed a profound admiration for Lee and Yang, the athletes who etched their names into the record books, while also recognizing a deep, personal connection to her own hard work. “Not to be like selfish but like I was really proud of the work I put into that skill and I did want to be like recognized for it,” she confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official naming of the skill for Yang Fanyuwei brought these emotions to the surface. In response to the news, LaCoursiere’s coach reached out with a message of encouragement as she reflected: “Look Chloe you were the blueprint for that like even if it didn’t feel like that you did start that.” Much of LaCoursiere’s effort went into this; thus, it was a natural reflection of her work. However, for an athlete such as Suni Lee, dedicating herself to this specific gymnastics skill marked a significant step in her journey back to competition.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason why Suni Lee was attempting this gymnastics move

For Suni Lee, the quest for the full-twisting layout Jaeger on the uneven bars transcended mere technicality; it embodied a profound personal aspiration to secure her legacy within the annals of her sport.

In early 2024, she shared videos showcasing her training, signaling a quiet yet powerful return to elite form following a challenging kidney condition that had compelled her to conclude her 2023 college season prematurely. Her ambition was to become the first woman to execute the element successfully in an international competition.

“I kept peeling off the bar. I couldn’t hold on,” Suni Lee said in an interview. “My fingers were so swollen, and I couldn’t even do a normal kip cast to handstand on bars.” The attempt, however, culminated in disappointment at the 2024 U.S. Winter Cup when she collapsed during her performance.