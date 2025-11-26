Noah Lyles Makes Surprise Request for Jordan Chiles Amid Ongoing DWTS Final

Essentials Inside The Story As the DWTS Season 34 Finale progressed, Noah Lyles made an unlikely request from his followers to vote for Chiles.

While endorsing DWTS might be a first for Lyles, backing Jordan Chiles isn't something new.

Despite the overwhelming support and near-perfect scores, Chiles couldn't lift the Len Goodman Mirror Ball trophy in the end.

Who will win Season 34 of Dancing With The Stars Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy? “Jordan, you did the dang thing.” It was “clean, precise,” Derek Hough said after the judges’ round. She backed it up with another flawless performance in the instant round, and as the final call looms after the freestyle round, Jordan Chiles now has unexpected support from none other than Noah Lyles himself.

After weeks of underscoring drama, Jordan Chiles is finally getting the due that her performances have long deserved. Ever since the semi-final, the two-time Olympian has been on a tear, first dropping a flawless 30/30, then returning in the finale to stun the judges with another perfect score in the judges’ round. She followed it up with a near-perfect 29/30 in the Instant Dance Challenge, lighting up the scoreboard and the competition.

In the middle of it all, Noah Lyles, the 200m world champion, took to his Instagram Stories, urging his fans to vote for Chiles. Lyles even shared a step-by-step process showing viewers exactly how to cast their votes for the gymnast, making his support loud and clear. This may be the first time Lyles has endorsed Dancing With The Stars, but his support for Chiles has been long standing.

When Jordan Chiles led the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten Championship title back in March, capping off an undefeated season, the finale turned into a statement performance. The Bruins delivered a phenomenal team total of 198.450, emphatically securing the crown. On the floor, Chiles added yet another milestone to her résumé, earning her third perfect 10 of the season.

Imago Credits: Instagram/ Jordan Chiles

After the victory, the official Big Ten Championship Instagram page shared a celebratory clip of Chiles and the Bruins soaking in the moment. And in the comments, Noah Lyles dropped in with a simple but powerful salute.

“👏👏👏👏👏 That Girl.”

On March 20 of this year, Jordan Chiles made an appearance on the ‘Beyond the Record Podcast’ hosted by Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway. Lyles praised Chiles for her remarkable pose at Nike’s 2025 Super Bowl ad.

“I remember when I was watching the Super Bowl and I see this Nike ad, I always have to give it to Nike, they know how to make a freaking ad. But here I see you making the Nike check in a pose and I’m like ‘goodness gracious, she’s freaking doing it’ you know. You’re making the most out of the situation, but not only that, I mean it was a commercial made to empower women. You were a, as you say, a shero.”

Though Chiles had the backing of Noah Lyles and his 1.6 million followers on Instagram in the finale, the two-time Olympian fell short of just a few more votes to carry her across the finish line.

Phenomenal performance, yet Jordan Chiles falls short of victory

In the freestyle round, Chiles lit up the ballroom with a jaw-dropping routine alongside her partner, Ezra Sosa. And just when fans and judges thought the performance had peaked, the ballroom erupted – Normani herself had stepped onto the floor, turning an already iconic moment into an electrifying showstopper.

The Fifth Harmony star literally stormed onto the stage midway through an already iconic routine, syncing up with Jordan Chiles as if this moment had been on the books for months. The cameo felt effortlessly natural, with both stars draped in sleek black costumes as they tore across the dance floor like a pair of dynamite.

This wasn’t Normani’s first time lighting up the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. She was a Season 24 finalist with Val Chmerkovskiy, finishing in third place, and she brought every ounce of that polished ballroom energy right back with her. Given that, the judges scored the performance a solid 30/30, with Carrie Ann opining.

“You are a powerful woman of color … That is the best freestyle I have ever seen in 20 seasons.”

Derek was even more mesmerized by the “explosive” routine.

“You’ve been waiting to do that for 10 weeks, haven’t you?” It was everything.”

Bruno, on the other hand, spoke for everyone.

“Queen J hits new heights with this incredible showstopper.”

Despite the shower of praise, Chiles and Sosa finished with an ultimate score of 89, securing the runner-up spot in the finale. What are your thoughts? Let us know in a comment.