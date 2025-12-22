brand-logo
Olivia Dunne and BF Paul Skenes' NHL Outing Gets Ignored by Angry Devils Fans: "Most Irrelevant"

By Maleeha Shakeel

Dec 22, 2025

Even when a star couple shows up at a hometown team’s game, fans don’t always notice but ignore them. That’s exactly what happened when Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes, attended the New Jersey Devils’ game against the Buffalo Sabres on December 22.

Dunne stunned at the Prudential Center in Newark, in a bright red long-sleeve top paired with a black beanie, while Skenes kept it stylish in a brown checked coat over a beige top and a dark baseball cap.

But luck wasn’t on the couple’s side that night, as the Sabres won 3‑1, extending their six-game winning streak, while the Devils struggled despite an early goal from Jack Hughes. After the game, the Devils’ official Instagram account made sure to highlight the couple.

They posted photos and videos on Instagram of the two in the stands, and in one clip, Dunne cheered, “Go Devils!” The former LSU Tiger grew up in Westwood, New Jersey, and trained at ENA in Paramus. And the Devils have always been close to her heart; last year, she even wore a custom Devils jersey and appeared on the arena’s jumbotron, earning cheers from fans.

This time, however, online reactions were far from enthusiastic. Despite enjoying the game and being featured on the team’s Instagram, many Devils fans reacted angrily and showing little interest in the star-studded outing after the brutal loss.

One fan added, “I’d rather celebrate winning games than this.”

Another added, “Glad you caught this, now go catch some scoring..” One more added, “Where is the Tate McRae photo?”

This is a developing story…

